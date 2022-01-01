Vegetable biryani in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve vegetable biryani
More about India Palace Banquet & Catering - 3960 Fifth Ave
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS
India Palace Banquet & Catering - 3960 Fifth Ave
3960 Fifth Ave, San Diego
|Raita
|$4.00
An India style yogurt mixed with corrots, cucumbers, potatoes and spices.
|Yellow Dal Tadka
|$17.00
Cooked split lentils, tempered with cumin, ginger, garlic, and onions.
|Saag Paneer
|$18.00
Pieces of paneer cooked in sauteed spinach with a touch of cream
More about Paradise Biryani Pointe - San Diego
Paradise Biryani Pointe - San Diego
8995 Mira Mesa Blvd Ste A, San Diego
|PANEER TIKKA MASALA
|$11.99
Fresh Indian cheese cubes cooked in special gravy with cream
|BUTTER CHICKEN
|$12.99
Boneless pieces of chicken cooked in rich tomato sauce and sweetened by honey and topped with cream and butter
|CHICKEN DUM BIRYANI FAMILY PACK
|$32.99
Jumbo Chicken Dum Biryani Pack + comes with your choice of Appetizer (Gobi65/ Gobi Machuria / Chicken 65 / Chilli Chicken / Chicken Manchurian )