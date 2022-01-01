Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Vegetable biryani in San Diego

Go
San Diego restaurants
Toast

San Diego restaurants that serve vegetable biryani

India Palace Banquet & Catering image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS

India Palace Banquet & Catering - 3960 Fifth Ave

3960 Fifth Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (3003 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Raita$4.00
An India style yogurt mixed with corrots, cucumbers, potatoes and spices.
Yellow Dal Tadka$17.00
Cooked split lentils, tempered with cumin, ginger, garlic, and onions.
Saag Paneer$18.00
Pieces of paneer cooked in sauteed spinach with a touch of cream
More about India Palace Banquet & Catering - 3960 Fifth Ave
PARADISE BIRYANI - SAN DIEGO image

 

Paradise Biryani Pointe - San Diego

8995 Mira Mesa Blvd Ste A, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
PANEER TIKKA MASALA$11.99
Fresh Indian cheese cubes cooked in special gravy with cream
BUTTER CHICKEN$12.99
Boneless pieces of chicken cooked in rich tomato sauce and sweetened by honey and topped with cream and butter
CHICKEN DUM BIRYANI FAMILY PACK$32.99
Jumbo Chicken Dum Biryani Pack + comes with your choice of Appetizer (Gobi65/ Gobi Machuria / Chicken 65 / Chilli Chicken / Chicken Manchurian )
More about Paradise Biryani Pointe - San Diego
Tandoori Xpress - The Indian Cuisine image

 

Tandoori Xpress - The Indian Cuisine - 15817 Bernardo Center Dr Suite 112

15817 Bernardo Center Dr Suite 112, San Diego

Avg 4 (1336 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Saag Paneer$14.00
Vegetable Biryani$13.00
More about Tandoori Xpress - The Indian Cuisine - 15817 Bernardo Center Dr Suite 112

