Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Vegetable fried rice in San Diego

Go
San Diego restaurants
Toast

San Diego restaurants that serve vegetable fried rice

Consumer pic

 

GASLAMP LUMPIA FACTORY

423 F St, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
VEGETABLE FRIED RICE$9.95
More about GASLAMP LUMPIA FACTORY
Consumer pic

NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Saffron Thai

3731 India Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Stir-Fried Vegetables w/ Chicken & Rice$15.00
A healthy blend of seasonal vegetables comprised of green beans, zucchini, mushrooms, broccoli, mustard greens, and carrots sautéed in our gluten free-soy sauce and sesame oil, served with Jasmine White. GF, Spicy option available
Stir-Fried Vegetables w/ Rice$14.75
A healthy blend of seasonal vegetables comprised of green beans, zucchini, mushrooms, broccoli, mustard greens, and carrots sautéed in our gluten free-soy sauce and sesame oil, served with Jasmine White. GF, Veg, Spicy option available
More about Saffron Thai
72Fifty image

 

72Fifty - Mesa College

7250 Mesa Commons, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken and Vegetable Stir-Fry with Jasmine Rice$8.50
More about 72Fifty - Mesa College

Browse other tasty dishes in San Diego

Chocolate Cream Pies

Mediterranean Salad

Pork Tenderloin

Caprese Paninis

Chicken Katsu

Wedge Salad

Tom Yum Soup

Popcorn Chicken

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within San Diego to explore

Pacific Beach

Avg 4.3 (45 restaurants)

North Park

Avg 4.3 (34 restaurants)

Little Italy

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Kearny Mesa

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Gaslamp

Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)

East Village

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Hillcrest

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Point Loma

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Carmel Valley

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near San Diego to explore

La Jolla

Avg 4.4 (76 restaurants)

Chula Vista

Avg 4.4 (54 restaurants)

National City

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

La Mesa

Avg 4.1 (26 restaurants)

Coronado

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Santee

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Spring Valley

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Lemon Grove

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Bonita

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (79 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1026 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (30 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (738 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (829 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (145 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (169 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (604 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston