Vegetable fried rice in San Diego

Saffron Thai
3731 India Street, San Diego
|Stir-Fried Vegetables w/ Chicken & Rice
|$15.00
A healthy blend of seasonal vegetables comprised of green beans, zucchini, mushrooms, broccoli, mustard greens, and carrots sautéed in our gluten free-soy sauce and sesame oil, served with Jasmine White. GF, Spicy option available
|Stir-Fried Vegetables w/ Rice
|$14.75
A healthy blend of seasonal vegetables comprised of green beans, zucchini, mushrooms, broccoli, mustard greens, and carrots sautéed in our gluten free-soy sauce and sesame oil, served with Jasmine White. GF, Veg, Spicy option available