Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Vegetable soup in San Diego

Go
San Diego restaurants
Toast

San Diego restaurants that serve vegetable soup

Hidden Craft image

 

Hidden Craft

600 WEST BROADWAY SUITE 130, SAN DIEGO

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Veggie Soup$7.00
More about Hidden Craft
Main pic

 

Village Kitchen- Dong Ting Chun San Diego

4720 Clairemont Mesa Blvd, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
酸菜椒香鱼片🌶️🌶️Chili Fish Fillet in Pickled Veggie Soup$17.75
More about Village Kitchen- Dong Ting Chun San Diego
Saffron Thai image

NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Saffron Thai

3731 India Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tomm Yam Noodle Soup (Vegetables Only)$14.25
Thin or wide rice noodles, mustard greens, bean sprouts, Chinese celery, crispy garlic, crispy shallots, salted turnip, crushed peanuts, vinegar, cilantro, chili paste. Choice of vegetarian or chicken broth. GF option available, Veg, Spicy
Noodle Soup (Vegetables Only)$13.25
Thin or wide rice noodles, mustard greens, bean sprouts, Chinese celery, crispy garlic, crispy shallots, salted turnip, fresh cilantro. Choice of vegetarian or chicken broth. GF option available, Veg
More about Saffron Thai
Grater Greens image

SALADS

Grater Greens

5608 Mission Center Rd #901, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (348 reviews)
Takeout
Roasted Vegetable Soup (VG)$3.50
More about Grater Greens
Arely's French Bakery image

 

Arely's French Bakery

4961 Clairemont Dr. #A, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Vegetable Soup
More about Arely's French Bakery
Tanuki Sake Bar image

 

Tanuki Sake Bar

4191 ADAMS AVE, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vegetable Ginger Soup$7.00
10 kinds of vegetable in ginger broth
More about Tanuki Sake Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in San Diego

Mussels

Noodle Soup

Huevos Rancheros

Sweet Potato Fries

Avocado Rolls

Snapper

Veggie Burritos

Steamed Dumplings

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within San Diego to explore

Pacific Beach

Avg 4.3 (52 restaurants)

North Park

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

Little Italy

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Gaslamp

Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)

Kearny Mesa

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Hillcrest

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

East Village

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Point Loma

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Carmel Valley

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Map

More near San Diego to explore

La Jolla

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Chula Vista

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

National City

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

La Mesa

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Coronado

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Santee

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Lemon Grove

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Bonita

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Spring Valley

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (840 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (12 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (518 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (624 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (462 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston