Vegetable soup in San Diego

San Diego restaurants that serve vegetable soup
Village Kitchen- Dong Ting Chun San Diego
4720 Clairemont Mesa Blvd, San Diego
|酸菜椒香鱼片🌶️🌶️Chili Fish Fillet in Pickled Veggie Soup
|$17.75
NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
Saffron Thai
3731 India Street, San Diego
|Tomm Yam Noodle Soup (Vegetables Only)
|$14.25
Thin or wide rice noodles, mustard greens, bean sprouts, Chinese celery, crispy garlic, crispy shallots, salted turnip, crushed peanuts, vinegar, cilantro, chili paste. Choice of vegetarian or chicken broth. GF option available, Veg, Spicy
|Noodle Soup (Vegetables Only)
|$13.25
Thin or wide rice noodles, mustard greens, bean sprouts, Chinese celery, crispy garlic, crispy shallots, salted turnip, fresh cilantro. Choice of vegetarian or chicken broth. GF option available, Veg
SALADS
Grater Greens
5608 Mission Center Rd #901, San Diego
|Roasted Vegetable Soup (VG)
|$3.50
Arely's French Bakery
4961 Clairemont Dr. #A, San Diego
|Vegetable Soup