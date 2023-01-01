Vegetable tempura in San Diego

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Consumer pic

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI

RB Sushi Rancho Bernardo

16405 Bernardo Center Dr., San Diego

Avg 3.5 (1184 reviews)
Takeout
Vegetable Tempura$6.95
7 pieces assorted vegetable tempura.
More about RB Sushi Rancho Bernardo
Banner pic

 

Tajima Izakaya-Mercury

4411 Mercury St, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Vegetable Tempura$5.50
Deep Fried Mixed Vegetables with tempura batter.
(8 Pieces)
More about Tajima Izakaya-Mercury
BG pic

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Auti Sushi

5943 El Cajon Blvd., San Diego

Avg 4.7 (195 reviews)
Takeout
Vegetable Tempura$6.95
7 pieces assorted vegetable tempura.
More about Auti Sushi
Tanuki Sake Bar image

 

Tanuki Sake Bar

4191 ADAMS AVE, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Udon with Vegetable Tempura$13.00
Vegetable Tempura (Salad/Miso)$11.00
Comes w/ rice, miso soup, & salad
More about Tanuki Sake Bar
Consumer pic

 

PB Sushi - 1203 Garnet Ave

1203 Garnet Ave, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vegetable Tempura$5.00
6 Pieces
More about PB Sushi - 1203 Garnet Ave
Item pic

 

Fuku Sushi - San Diego - 332 J St Suite 102

332 J St Suite 102, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Vegetable Tempura$13.99
Tempura Broccoli, carrots, onions, zucchini and bell pepper served with a side of spicy ponzu.
Shrimp And Vegetable Tempura$15.49
Tempura veggies and shrimp served with spicy ponzu sauce
More about Fuku Sushi - San Diego - 332 J St Suite 102

