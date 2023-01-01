Vegetable tempura in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve vegetable tempura
More about RB Sushi Rancho Bernardo
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI
RB Sushi Rancho Bernardo
16405 Bernardo Center Dr., San Diego
|Vegetable Tempura
|$6.95
7 pieces assorted vegetable tempura.
More about Tajima Izakaya-Mercury
Tajima Izakaya-Mercury
4411 Mercury St, San Diego
|Vegetable Tempura
|$5.50
Deep Fried Mixed Vegetables with tempura batter.
(8 Pieces)
More about Auti Sushi
SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Auti Sushi
5943 El Cajon Blvd., San Diego
|Vegetable Tempura
|$6.95
7 pieces assorted vegetable tempura.
More about Tanuki Sake Bar
Tanuki Sake Bar
4191 ADAMS AVE, San Diego
|Udon with Vegetable Tempura
|$13.00
|Vegetable Tempura (Salad/Miso)
|$11.00
Comes w/ rice, miso soup, & salad
More about PB Sushi - 1203 Garnet Ave
PB Sushi - 1203 Garnet Ave
1203 Garnet Ave, San Diego
|Vegetable Tempura
|$5.00
6 Pieces
More about Fuku Sushi - San Diego - 332 J St Suite 102
Fuku Sushi - San Diego - 332 J St Suite 102
332 J St Suite 102, San Diego
|Vegetable Tempura
|$13.99
Tempura Broccoli, carrots, onions, zucchini and bell pepper served with a side of spicy ponzu.
|Shrimp And Vegetable Tempura
|$15.49
Tempura veggies and shrimp served with spicy ponzu sauce