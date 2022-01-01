Veggie burgers in San Diego

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lucky's Lunch Counter

338 7th Avenue, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Veggie Burger Combo$14.25
More about Lucky's Lunch Counter
Item pic

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Maggie's Cafe

3232-D Greyling Dr, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (2772 reviews)
Takeout
Veggie Burger$13.99
Black bean patty, sliced avocado, chipotle mayo, lettuce, tomatoes and onions
More about Maggie's Cafe
Item pic

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hodad's Ocean Beach

5010 Newport Ave., San Diego

Avg 4.4 (12896 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
VEGGIE BURGER$9.50
Brown Rice Patty with Mozzarella Cheese, Rolled Oats, Bulgur Wheat, Button, Crimini & Portobello mushrooms. Detailed ingredient list on our website’s menu page
More about Hodad's Ocean Beach
Mastiff Kitchen image

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • FRENCH FRIES

Mastiff Kitchen

3038 University Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.3 (222 reviews)
Takeout
Veggie Burger$14.95
smashed Beyond Meat patty, American cheese, butter-braised onions, lettuce, tomato, garlic aioli. Served w/ fries or side salad.
Ballin' Veggie Burger$16.95
smashed Beyond Meat patty, American Swiss cheese, onion rings, lettuce, tomato, black truffle aioli. Served w/ fries or side salad.
More about Mastiff Kitchen
Counterpoint image

 

Counterpoint

830 25th Street Suite 100, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
veggie burger$20.00
More about Counterpoint
RAD Burger image

 

RAD Burger

2820 Historic Decatur Rd., san diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ballin' Veggie Burger$12.95
smashed Beyond Meat patty, swiss american cheese, house guacamole, RAD onions, lettuce, tomato, truffle RAD sauce
RAD Veggie Burger$10.95
smashed Beyond Meat patty, american cheese, RAD onions, lettuce, tomato, RAD sauce
More about RAD Burger
Working Class image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Working Class

4095 30th St,, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (606 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Veggie Burger$12.00
Beyond Meat patty, butter lettuce, tomato, red onion & sun-dried tomato aioli on a vegan charcoal bun.
More about Working Class
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hodad's Downtown

945 Broadway, San Diego

Avg 4.3 (5740 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
VEGGIE BURGER$9.50
Brown Rice Patty with Mozzarella Cheese, Rolled Oats, Bulgur Wheat, Button, Cremini & Portobello mushrooms. Detailed ingredient list on our website’s menu page
More about Hodad's Downtown
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Maggie's Cafe

1985 National Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (425 reviews)
Takeout
Veggie Burger$12.99
Black bean patty, sliced avocado, chipotle mayo, lettuce, tomatoes and onions
More about Maggie's Cafe
Bullpen Bar and Grill San Diego image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Bullpen Bar and Grill San Diego

8199 clairemont mesa blvd, san diego

Avg 4 (574 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
The Beyond Burger (Veggie)$8.50
½ lb. 100% veggie patty (The Beyond Burger), lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo.
More about Bullpen Bar and Grill San Diego
Item pic

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Biggie's Burgers- Pacific Beach

4631 Mission Blvd, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (1868 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Veggie Burger$7.99
Veggie Burger: Topped with
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Pickles, Relish, Mayo and Mustard on a toasted bun. Please select any modifications you would like on your burger.
More about Biggie's Burgers- Pacific Beach

