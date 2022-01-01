Veggie burgers in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve veggie burgers
Lucky's Lunch Counter
338 7th Avenue, San Diego
|Veggie Burger Combo
|$14.25
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Maggie's Cafe
3232-D Greyling Dr, San Diego
|Veggie Burger
|$13.99
Black bean patty, sliced avocado, chipotle mayo, lettuce, tomatoes and onions
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hodad's Ocean Beach
5010 Newport Ave., San Diego
|VEGGIE BURGER
|$9.50
Brown Rice Patty with Mozzarella Cheese, Rolled Oats, Bulgur Wheat, Button, Crimini & Portobello mushrooms. Detailed ingredient list on our website’s menu page
SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • FRENCH FRIES
Mastiff Kitchen
3038 University Ave, San Diego
|Veggie Burger
|$14.95
smashed Beyond Meat patty, American cheese, butter-braised onions, lettuce, tomato, garlic aioli. Served w/ fries or side salad.
|Ballin' Veggie Burger
|$16.95
smashed Beyond Meat patty, American Swiss cheese, onion rings, lettuce, tomato, black truffle aioli. Served w/ fries or side salad.
RAD Burger
2820 Historic Decatur Rd., san diego
|Ballin' Veggie Burger
|$12.95
smashed Beyond Meat patty, swiss american cheese, house guacamole, RAD onions, lettuce, tomato, truffle RAD sauce
|RAD Veggie Burger
|$10.95
smashed Beyond Meat patty, american cheese, RAD onions, lettuce, tomato, RAD sauce
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Working Class
4095 30th St,, San Diego
|Veggie Burger
|$12.00
Beyond Meat patty, butter lettuce, tomato, red onion & sun-dried tomato aioli on a vegan charcoal bun.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hodad's Downtown
945 Broadway, San Diego
|VEGGIE BURGER
|$9.50
Brown Rice Patty with Mozzarella Cheese, Rolled Oats, Bulgur Wheat, Button, Cremini & Portobello mushrooms. Detailed ingredient list on our website’s menu page
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Maggie's Cafe
1985 National Ave, San Diego
|Veggie Burger
|$12.99
Black bean patty, sliced avocado, chipotle mayo, lettuce, tomatoes and onions
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Bullpen Bar and Grill San Diego
8199 clairemont mesa blvd, san diego
|The Beyond Burger (Veggie)
|$8.50
½ lb. 100% veggie patty (The Beyond Burger), lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo.
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Biggie's Burgers- Pacific Beach
4631 Mission Blvd, San Diego
|Veggie Burger
|$7.99
Veggie Burger: Topped with
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Pickles, Relish, Mayo and Mustard on a toasted bun. Please select any modifications you would like on your burger.