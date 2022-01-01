Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Veggie quesadillas in San Diego

San Diego restaurants
San Diego restaurants that serve veggie quesadillas

La Puerta - Mission Hills

4020 Goldfinch St, San Diego

Grilled Veggie Quesadilla$11.00
Grilled Onion & Poblano Peppers, Avocado, Jack Cheese served with Pico de Gallo & Salsa La Puerta, topped with Cilantro
More about La Puerta - Mission Hills
SEAFOOD • GRILL

Baja Betty's

1421 University Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (171 reviews)
Veggie Quesadilla$12.75
flour tortilla, Monterey cheese blend, grilled red, yellow and green peppers, onions, mushrooms; topped with avocado
More about Baja Betty's
Enclave Cafe UTC

4655 Executive Drive, San Diego

Chicken & Veggies Quesadilla$9.00
Chicken and mixed veggie quesadilla with jack cheese
More about Enclave Cafe UTC
BURRITOS • TACOS

Don Tommy’s - 4145 Voltaire St

4145 Voltaire St, San Diego

Avg 4.3 (687 reviews)
Veggie Supreme Quesadilla$11.75
Veggie Quesadilla$10.50
More about Don Tommy’s - 4145 Voltaire St

