Veggie quesadillas in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve veggie quesadillas
More about La Puerta - Mission Hills
La Puerta - Mission Hills
4020 Goldfinch St, San Diego
|Grilled Veggie Quesadilla
|$11.00
Grilled Onion & Poblano Peppers, Avocado, Jack Cheese served with Pico de Gallo & Salsa La Puerta, topped with Cilantro
More about Baja Betty's
SEAFOOD • GRILL
Baja Betty's
1421 University Ave, San Diego
|Veggie Quesadilla
|$12.75
flour tortilla, Monterey cheese blend, grilled red, yellow and green peppers, onions, mushrooms; topped with avocado
More about Enclave Cafe UTC
Enclave Cafe UTC
4655 Executive Drive, San Diego
|Chicken & Veggies Quesadilla
|$9.00
Chicken and mixed veggie quesadilla with jack cheese