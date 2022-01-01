Veggie sandwiches in San Diego

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Zinqué (zin-kae) - San Diego

2101 Kettner Blvd, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Market Veggie Pesto Sandwich$13.00
carrots, avocado, marinated peppers, tomato, pesto
More about Zinqué (zin-kae) - San Diego
Item pic

 

Olive Cafe

805 SANTA CLARA PLACE, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Veggie Sandwich$8.95
Tomato, mixed greens, red onion, cucumber, avocado, & aioli. Served on a brioche bun.
More about Olive Cafe
The Trails image

SANDWICHES

The Trails

7389 JACKSON DR, San Diego

Avg 4.2 (2640 reviews)
Takeout
Veggie Sandwich$10.99
Veggie Sandwich. Dark, sweet wheat bread with lettuce, tomato, red onion, avocado, pepper jack, cheddar and mayo.
More about The Trails
Item pic

 

Sandbox Pizza & WIngs

1466 Garnet Ave., San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
VEGGIE SANDWICH$11.00
spring spinach, creamy mayo, fresh tomatoes, chopped red onions, black olives, sliced mushrooms, and artisan pepper jack
More about Sandbox Pizza & WIngs
Consumer pic

 

Harland - South Park

2953 Beech Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Veggie Sandwich$13.00
Mixed greens tossed in lemon shallot vinaigrette, sliced tomato, cucumbers, red onion, house-made chickpea patty, pickled fresnos, ciabatta bun
More about Harland - South Park
Rockets Pizza and Subs image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS

Rockets Pizza and Subs - 5151 Waring Rd

5151 Waring Rd, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (184 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Veggie Sandwich$10.00
Avocado Spread, jack, Cucumber, Lettuce, Marinated Tomato, Red Onion, Mayo, Mustard, Toasted Multigrain
More about Rockets Pizza and Subs - 5151 Waring Rd

