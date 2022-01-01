Veggie sandwiches in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve veggie sandwiches
Zinqué (zin-kae) - San Diego
2101 Kettner Blvd, San Diego
|Market Veggie Pesto Sandwich
|$13.00
carrots, avocado, marinated peppers, tomato, pesto
Olive Cafe
805 SANTA CLARA PLACE, San Diego
|Veggie Sandwich
|$8.95
Tomato, mixed greens, red onion, cucumber, avocado, & aioli. Served on a brioche bun.
SANDWICHES
The Trails
7389 JACKSON DR, San Diego
|Veggie Sandwich
|$10.99
Veggie Sandwich. Dark, sweet wheat bread with lettuce, tomato, red onion, avocado, pepper jack, cheddar and mayo.
Sandbox Pizza & WIngs
1466 Garnet Ave., San Diego
|VEGGIE SANDWICH
|$11.00
spring spinach, creamy mayo, fresh tomatoes, chopped red onions, black olives, sliced mushrooms, and artisan pepper jack
Harland - South Park
2953 Beech Street, San Diego
|Veggie Sandwich
|$13.00
Mixed greens tossed in lemon shallot vinaigrette, sliced tomato, cucumbers, red onion, house-made chickpea patty, pickled fresnos, ciabatta bun