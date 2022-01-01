Veggie tacos in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve veggie tacos
Oscar's Mexican Seafood
703 Turqouise Street, San Diego
|Veggie Taco
|$4.50
Served w/ Cheese, Rice, Beans, Cabbage, Onion, Tomato, Cilantro & Avocado
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
The Blind Burro
639 J st, San Diego
|Veggie Tacos
|$18.00
2 corn tortillas topped with lemon-Serrano crema, spiced crispy cauliflower (tossed in rice flour, chipotle powder, garlic powder, coriander, salt, and fried), kale-cabbage slaw, chipotle- orange BBQ sauce, avocado slice, and julienned radish
(ALLERGIES- GARLIC, DAIRY, CHILIES, SEEDS) GLUTEN FREE
|Single Taco Veggie
|$8.00
La Puerta
4020 Goldfinch St, San Diego
|Grilled Veggie Tacos
|$13.00
3 Tacos on Corn Tortillas with Grilled Onion & Poblano Peppers, Guacamole, Panela Cheese & Pico de Gallo served with Rice, Beans & Rajas con Crema
|A la carte Grilled Veggie Taco
|$5.00
Grilled Onion & Poblano Peppers, Corn Tortilla, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Panela Cheese
Marie Callender’s
6950 Alvarado Rd., San Diego
|Veggie Tacos
|$9.99
Veggie Tacos Vegetarian**
Grilled red onions, mushrooms, poblano peppers, red bell peppers, zucchini and our three cheese blend inside soft corn tortillas. Topped with roasted corn, black beans, avocado and pico de gallo. Served with black beans. No additional side included
Not Not Tacos
550 W Date St Suite B, San Diego
|Tofu + Veggie Taco
|$5.75
roasted poblano | carrot | onion | shiitake | red pepper | sour cream | cilantro pesto | house made fiesta spice blend | cilantro
Enclave Café
10051 Old Grove Rd., San Diego
|Veggie Breakfast Tacos
|$14.00
2 Gluten Free heirloom blue corn tacos with eggs, kale, sweet potatoes, beets, broccoli, beans and Jack cheese. Choose your favorite Salsa: Fermented habanero OR fermented Thai chili
Our veggies are seasonal and may be subject to changes.
// Eggs - Dairy //
Enclave Café
4655 Executive Drive, San Diego
|1 Veggie Breakfast Tacos
|$7.50
2 heirloom blue corn tacos with eggs, kale, sweet potatoes, beets, broccoli, beans and jack cheese. Choose your favorite salsa: fermented Thai chili OR avocado salsa verde.
Our veggies are seasonal and may be subject to changes.
// Eggs - Dairy //
|2 Veggie Breakfast Tacos
|$14.00
2 heirloom blue corn tacos with eggs, kale, sweet potatoes, beets, broccoli, beans and jack cheese. Choose your favorite salsa: fermented thai chili OR avocado salsa verde.
Our veggies are seasonal and may be subject to changes.
// Eggs - Dairy //
