Veggie tacos in San Diego

San Diego restaurants
Toast

San Diego restaurants that serve veggie tacos

Oscar's Mexican Seafood image

 

Oscar's Mexican Seafood

703 Turqouise Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Veggie Taco$4.50
Served w/ Cheese, Rice, Beans, Cabbage, Onion, Tomato, Cilantro & Avocado
More about Oscar's Mexican Seafood
The Blind Burro image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

The Blind Burro

639 J st, San Diego

Avg 4.1 (2000 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Veggie Tacos$18.00
2 corn tortillas topped with lemon-Serrano crema, spiced crispy cauliflower (tossed in rice flour, chipotle powder, garlic powder, coriander, salt, and fried), kale-cabbage slaw, chipotle- orange BBQ sauce, avocado slice, and julienned radish
(ALLERGIES- GARLIC, DAIRY, CHILIES, SEEDS) GLUTEN FREE
Single Taco Veggie$8.00
More about The Blind Burro
Item pic

 

La Puerta

4020 Goldfinch St, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Veggie Tacos$13.00
3 Tacos on Corn Tortillas with Grilled Onion & Poblano Peppers, Guacamole, Panela Cheese & Pico de Gallo served with Rice, Beans & Rajas con Crema
A la carte Grilled Veggie Taco$5.00
Grilled Onion & Poblano Peppers, Corn Tortilla, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Panela Cheese
More about La Puerta
Salud Tacos image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Salud Tacos

2196 Logan Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.1 (1950 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
El Veggie Taco$4.00
More about Salud Tacos
Item pic

 

Marie Callender’s

6950 Alvarado Rd., San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Veggie Tacos$9.99
Veggie Tacos Vegetarian**
Grilled red onions, mushrooms, poblano peppers, red bell peppers, zucchini and our three cheese blend inside soft corn tortillas. Topped with roasted corn, black beans, avocado and pico de gallo. Served with black beans. No additional side included
More about Marie Callender’s
Item pic

 

Not Not Tacos

550 W Date St Suite B, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tofu + Veggie Taco$5.75
roasted poblano | carrot | onion | shiitake | red pepper | sour cream | cilantro pesto | house made fiesta spice blend | cilantro
More about Not Not Tacos
Enclave Café image

 

Enclave Café

10051 Old Grove Rd., San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Veggie Breakfast Tacos$14.00
2 Gluten Free heirloom blue corn tacos with eggs, kale, sweet potatoes, beets, broccoli, beans and Jack cheese. Choose your favorite Salsa: Fermented habanero OR fermented Thai chili
Our veggies are seasonal and may be subject to changes.
// Eggs - Dairy //
More about Enclave Café
Enclave Café image

 

Enclave Café

4655 Executive Drive, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
1 Veggie Breakfast Tacos$7.50
2 heirloom blue corn tacos with eggs, kale, sweet potatoes, beets, broccoli, beans and jack cheese. Choose your favorite salsa: fermented Thai chili OR avocado salsa verde.
Our veggies are seasonal and may be subject to changes.
// Eggs - Dairy //
2 Veggie Breakfast Tacos$14.00
2 heirloom blue corn tacos with eggs, kale, sweet potatoes, beets, broccoli, beans and jack cheese. Choose your favorite salsa: fermented thai chili OR avocado salsa verde.
Our veggies are seasonal and may be subject to changes.
// Eggs - Dairy //
More about Enclave Café
Restaurant banner

 

Oscar's Mexican Seafood

746 Emerald St, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Veggie Taco$4.50
Served w/ Cheese, Rice, Beans, Cabbage, Onion, Tomato, Cilantro & Avocado
More about Oscar's Mexican Seafood
Restaurant banner

 

Oscar's Mexican Seafood

646 University Avenue, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Veggie Taco$4.50
Served w/ Cheese, Rice, Beans, Cabbage, Onion, Tomato, Cilantro & Avocado
More about Oscar's Mexican Seafood
Restaurant banner

BURRITOS • TACOS

Don Tommy’s

4145 Voltaire St, San Diego

Avg 4.3 (687 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Hard Shell Veggie Taco$3.00
Veggie Taco$5.75
More about Don Tommy’s

