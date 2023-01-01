Vietnamese coffee in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve vietnamese coffee
More about Nostalgia Coffee Roasters
Nostalgia Coffee Roasters
10945 Vista Sorrento Parkway, San Diego
|ChouChou Iced Vietnamese Coffee
|$0.00
More about Poppy Kitchen Boba Cafe
SMOOTHIES
Poppy Kitchen Boba Cafe
16691 Bernardo Center Drive, San Diego
|#24 Vietnamese Coffee
|$5.50
House-made double shots of espresso with condensed milk. suggested pairing: egg pudding, brown sugar boba.
More about GUILTEA CRAVINGS
ICE CREAM • MACARONS
GUILTEA CRAVINGS
5497 Clairemont Mesa Blvd, San Diego
|Vietnamese Keto Coffee
|$5.95
Black coffee, salted caramel collagen, cream, stevia | 3g net carbs
|Vietnamese egg yolks coffee (12oz hot)
|$5.00
Black coffee and whipped cream egg yolk custard (hot)
|Vietnamese coffee
|$5.00
Our #1 coffee seller | also known as (Cà Phê Sữa Đá). Dark roast coffee brew in a metal Vietnamese drip filter, condensed milk, cream, and top with in-house sea salt cream.
More about Xin Chao Eatery
Xin Chao Eatery
3545 Del Mar Heights Road Suite C5, San Diego
|Cafe Sua Da (Vietnamese Ice Milk Coffee)
|$6.00