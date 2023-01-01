Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Vietnamese coffee in San Diego

San Diego restaurants
San Diego restaurants that serve vietnamese coffee

NOSTALGIA COFFEE image

 

Nostalgia Coffee Roasters

10945 Vista Sorrento Parkway, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
ChouChou Iced Vietnamese Coffee$0.00
More about Nostalgia Coffee Roasters
#23 Vietnamese Coffee image

SMOOTHIES

Poppy Kitchen Boba Cafe

16691 Bernardo Center Drive, San Diego

Avg 4.2 (269 reviews)
Takeout
#24 Vietnamese Coffee$5.50
House-made double shots of espresso with condensed milk. suggested pairing: egg pudding, brown sugar boba.
More about Poppy Kitchen Boba Cafe
Item pic

ICE CREAM • MACARONS

GUILTEA CRAVINGS

5497 Clairemont Mesa Blvd, San Diego

Avg 4.3 (3351 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Vietnamese Keto Coffee$5.95
Black coffee, salted caramel collagen, cream, stevia | 3g net carbs
Vietnamese egg yolks coffee (12oz hot)$5.00
Black coffee and whipped cream egg yolk custard (hot)
Vietnamese coffee$5.00
Our #1 coffee seller | also known as (Cà Phê Sữa Đá). Dark roast coffee brew in a metal Vietnamese drip filter, condensed milk, cream, and top with in-house sea salt cream.
More about GUILTEA CRAVINGS
Banner pic

 

Xin Chao Eatery

3545 Del Mar Heights Road Suite C5, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Cafe Sua Da (Vietnamese Ice Milk Coffee)$6.00
More about Xin Chao Eatery
Banner pic

 

RB Tea, San Carlos

8872 Navajo Road #A, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Vietnamese Iced Coffee$5.25
More about RB Tea, San Carlos

