Waffles in San Diego

Go
San Diego restaurants
Toast

San Diego restaurants that serve waffles

The Menu Restaurant image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Menu Restaurant

3784 Ingraham St, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (504 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Belgian Waffle$7.50
More about The Menu Restaurant
Waffles image

 

Bol

734 Park Blvd, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Waffles$7.50
// dairy free, gluten-free // 2 oat-waffles with brûlée banana, seasonal berry compote, & maple syrup
More about Bol
Common Stock image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Common Stock

3805 Fifth Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.9 (1127 reviews)
Takeout
HOT CHIX & WAFFLES$19.00
More about Common Stock
Item pic

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Maggie's Cafe

3232-D Greyling Dr, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (2772 reviews)
Takeout
Churro Waffle$8.50
Chicken & Waffles$17.99
Belgian waffle topped with four pieces of mixed fried bone in chicken, served with a side of our homemade sausage gravy sauce
More about Maggie's Cafe
Item pic

 

Smoking Gun & Spill the Beans

555 Market Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CHICKEN & WAFFLES$14.50
Waffle-battered fried chicken wings, maple-sriracha sauce, powdered sugar. honey-chive butter.
More about Smoking Gun & Spill the Beans
Chicken & Waffle image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • FISH AND CHIPS • BBQ • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

Chicken Charlie's Table

12457 Rancho Bernardo Rd, San Diego

Avg 4.4 (672 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken & Waffle$18.75
4 pcs of fried chicken and a waffle topped with powdered sugar, house made whipped cream and strawberries served with syrup and whipped butter.
Tenders & Waffle$18.75
Hand breaded crispy chicken tenders and a waffle topped with powdered sugar, house made whipped cream and strawberries served with syrup and whipped butter.
Chicken & Waffle with Gravy$18.75
Chicken Tenders, country sausage gravy and crumbled crispy bacon on a waffle
More about Chicken Charlie's Table
Fernside image

SALADS • HAMBURGERS

Fernside

1946 Fern Street, San Diego

Avg 4.3 (473 reviews)
Takeout
Side Waffle Fries$5.00
More about Fernside
Item pic

SANDWICHES • PASTRY • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • GRILL • WAFFLES

The Waffle Spot & Amigo Spot

1333 HOTEL CIR S, San Diego

Avg 4.1 (4523 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Blueberry Waffle$10.95
Banana Nut Waffle$10.95
Chicken & Waffles$15.75
More about The Waffle Spot & Amigo Spot
Mastiff Kitchen image

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • FRENCH FRIES

Mastiff Kitchen

3038 University Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.3 (222 reviews)
Takeout
Churro Waffle & Ice Cream$10.95
fresh Belgian waffle, vanilla ice cream, fresh strawberries, chocolate sauce
Chicken & Waffles$14.95
two tenders, fresh Belgian waffle, chive butter, maple syrup
More about Mastiff Kitchen
Item pic

 

Breakfast Bitch SD

3825 5th Ave., San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken & Waffles$20.00
Louisiana fried chicken served over a Belgian waffle
More about Breakfast Bitch SD
Item pic

 

Stella Jean's Ice Cream Point Loma

4195 Voltaire Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Single Waffle Cone$1.75
The most wonderful cone ever! Made with maple, brown sugar, gluten-free flour, and flax. Vegan & gluten-free for all to enjoy!
Single cone.
Set of Three Waffle Cones$4.50
The most wonderful cone ever! Made with maple, brown sugar, gluten-free flour, and flax. Vegan & gluten-free for all to enjoy!
Set of three.
More about Stella Jean's Ice Cream Point Loma
Working Class image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Working Class

4095 30th St,, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (606 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken & Waffle$13.00
Churro Belgian waffle, bacon wrapped chicken tenders topped with powdered sugar.
Side Waffle$4.00
More about Working Class
Kensington Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Kensington Cafe

4141 Adams Ave., San Diego

Avg 4.2 (3871 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
ALCALA WAFFLE$10.00
Plain waffle with butter and syrup on the side.
More about Kensington Cafe
Arely's French Bakery image

 

Arely's French Bakery

4961 Clairemont Dr. #A, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Blueberry Waffle$8.50
Oatmeal Waffle With Berries$9.50
More about Arely's French Bakery
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Maggie's Cafe

1985 National Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (425 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken & Waffles$17.99
Belgian waffle topped with four pieces of mixed fried bone in chicken, served with a side of our homemade sausage gravy sauce
More about Maggie's Cafe
Fluster Cluck Hot Chicken image

CHICKEN

Fluster Cluck Hot Chicken

2820 Historic Decatur Rd., San Diego

Avg 4 (69 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken & Waffles$12.95
two crispy chicken tenders, hot-off-the-press buttermilk waffle, butter, syrup on the side
More about Fluster Cluck Hot Chicken
Morning Glory image

 

Morning Glory

550 W Date St, San Diego

Avg 4 (1849 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Chicken & Waffle$17.00
Sunny Side Up Egg. Uncut Pure Maple Syrup.
More about Morning Glory
Item pic

 

Cross Street

4403 Convoy St., San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken' Waffle$13.00
Waffle Dessert$8.00
Extra Waffle$4.00
More about Cross Street
2f37287b-6b12-4637-8e55-af189d8fd27a image

 

Stella Jean's Ice Cream University Heights

4404 Park Blvd Suite B, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Single Waffle Cone$1.75
The most wonderful cone ever! Made with maple, brown sugar, gluten-free flour, and flax. Vegan & gluten-free for all to enjoy!
Single cone.
Set of Three Waffle Cones$4.50
The most wonderful cone ever! Made with maple, brown sugar, gluten-free flour, and flax. Vegan & gluten-free for all to enjoy!
Set of three.
More about Stella Jean's Ice Cream University Heights
Item pic

 

Enclave Café

10051 Old Grove Rd., San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Savory Paleo Chive Waffles$10.00
3 Mini savory Gluten-Free house made almond chive waffles with 100% maple syrup.
// Nuts - Eggs //
More about Enclave Café
Bayside Landing image

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bayside Landing

3780 ingraham st, san diego

Avg 4.5 (1749 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sweet Potato Waffle Basket$6.00
Sweet potato waffle fries served with maple syrup.
More about Bayside Landing
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Amplified Kitchen + Beer Garden

1429 Island Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (166 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Waffles$12.95
More about Amplified Kitchen + Beer Garden
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Hob Nob Hill

2271 First Ave., San Diego

Avg 4.1 (1710 reviews)
Takeout
WAFFLE COMBO$14.00
Bacon or Sausage & Two Eggs
CHICKEN & BELGIAN WAFFLE$17.00
Chicken Tenders, Peppercorn & Garlic Butter
BELGIAN WAFFLE$10.00
More about Hob Nob Hill
Banner pic

 

Cross Street Chicken and Beer Del Mar

12955 El Camino Real, Suite G2, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Extra Waffle$3.00
Chicken n Waffles$12.50
More about Cross Street Chicken and Beer Del Mar
Bay Hill Tavern image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Bay Hill Tavern

3010 Clairemont Drive, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (10 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken & Waffles$16.00
Fried chicken breast & over a Belgian waffle with a side of house-made blueberry syrup & two slices of bacon topped with powdered sugar
More about Bay Hill Tavern
The Melting Pot image

FONDUE

The Melting Pot

901 Fifth Avenue, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (3910 reviews)
Fast Pay
Chicken & Waffle Skewers$11.99
Crispy Chicken, Pearl Sugar Waffle, Tabasco Honey
More about The Melting Pot

