Waffles in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve waffles
The Menu Restaurant
3784 Ingraham St, San Diego
|Belgian Waffle
|$7.50
Bol
734 Park Blvd, San Diego
|Waffles
|$7.50
// dairy free, gluten-free // 2 oat-waffles with brûlée banana, seasonal berry compote, & maple syrup
Common Stock
3805 Fifth Ave, San Diego
|HOT CHIX & WAFFLES
|$19.00
Maggie's Cafe
3232-D Greyling Dr, San Diego
|Churro Waffle
|$8.50
|Chicken & Waffles
|$17.99
Belgian waffle topped with four pieces of mixed fried bone in chicken, served with a side of our homemade sausage gravy sauce
Smoking Gun & Spill the Beans
555 Market Street, San Diego
|CHICKEN & WAFFLES
|$14.50
Waffle-battered fried chicken wings, maple-sriracha sauce, powdered sugar. honey-chive butter.
Chicken Charlie's Table
12457 Rancho Bernardo Rd, San Diego
|Chicken & Waffle
|$18.75
4 pcs of fried chicken and a waffle topped with powdered sugar, house made whipped cream and strawberries served with syrup and whipped butter.
|Tenders & Waffle
|$18.75
Hand breaded crispy chicken tenders and a waffle topped with powdered sugar, house made whipped cream and strawberries served with syrup and whipped butter.
|Chicken & Waffle with Gravy
|$18.75
Chicken Tenders, country sausage gravy and crumbled crispy bacon on a waffle
The Waffle Spot & Amigo Spot
1333 HOTEL CIR S, San Diego
|Blueberry Waffle
|$10.95
|Banana Nut Waffle
|$10.95
|Chicken & Waffles
|$15.75
Mastiff Kitchen
3038 University Ave, San Diego
|Churro Waffle & Ice Cream
|$10.95
fresh Belgian waffle, vanilla ice cream, fresh strawberries, chocolate sauce
|Chicken & Waffles
|$14.95
two tenders, fresh Belgian waffle, chive butter, maple syrup
Breakfast Bitch SD
3825 5th Ave., San Diego
|Chicken & Waffles
|$20.00
Louisiana fried chicken served over a Belgian waffle
Stella Jean's Ice Cream Point Loma
4195 Voltaire Street, San Diego
|Single Waffle Cone
|$1.75
The most wonderful cone ever! Made with maple, brown sugar, gluten-free flour, and flax. Vegan & gluten-free for all to enjoy!
Single cone.
|Set of Three Waffle Cones
|$4.50
The most wonderful cone ever! Made with maple, brown sugar, gluten-free flour, and flax. Vegan & gluten-free for all to enjoy!
Set of three.
Working Class
4095 30th St,, San Diego
|Chicken & Waffle
|$13.00
Churro Belgian waffle, bacon wrapped chicken tenders topped with powdered sugar.
|Side Waffle
|$4.00
Kensington Cafe
4141 Adams Ave., San Diego
|ALCALA WAFFLE
|$10.00
Plain waffle with butter and syrup on the side.
Arely's French Bakery
4961 Clairemont Dr. #A, San Diego
|Blueberry Waffle
|$8.50
|Oatmeal Waffle With Berries
|$9.50
Maggie's Cafe
1985 National Ave, San Diego
|Chicken & Waffles
|$17.99
Belgian waffle topped with four pieces of mixed fried bone in chicken, served with a side of our homemade sausage gravy sauce
Fluster Cluck Hot Chicken
2820 Historic Decatur Rd., San Diego
|Chicken & Waffles
|$12.95
two crispy chicken tenders, hot-off-the-press buttermilk waffle, butter, syrup on the side
Morning Glory
550 W Date St, San Diego
|Fried Chicken & Waffle
|$17.00
Sunny Side Up Egg. Uncut Pure Maple Syrup.
Cross Street
4403 Convoy St., San Diego
|Chicken' Waffle
|$13.00
|Waffle Dessert
|$8.00
|Extra Waffle
|$4.00
Stella Jean's Ice Cream University Heights
4404 Park Blvd Suite B, San Diego
|Single Waffle Cone
|$1.75
The most wonderful cone ever! Made with maple, brown sugar, gluten-free flour, and flax. Vegan & gluten-free for all to enjoy!
Single cone.
|Set of Three Waffle Cones
|$4.50
The most wonderful cone ever! Made with maple, brown sugar, gluten-free flour, and flax. Vegan & gluten-free for all to enjoy!
Set of three.
Enclave Café
10051 Old Grove Rd., San Diego
|Savory Paleo Chive Waffles
|$10.00
3 Mini savory Gluten-Free house made almond chive waffles with 100% maple syrup.
// Nuts - Eggs //
Bayside Landing
3780 ingraham st, san diego
|Sweet Potato Waffle Basket
|$6.00
Sweet potato waffle fries served with maple syrup.
Amplified Kitchen + Beer Garden
1429 Island Ave, San Diego
|Waffles
|$12.95
Hob Nob Hill
2271 First Ave., San Diego
|WAFFLE COMBO
|$14.00
Bacon or Sausage & Two Eggs
|CHICKEN & BELGIAN WAFFLE
|$17.00
Chicken Tenders, Peppercorn & Garlic Butter
|BELGIAN WAFFLE
|$10.00
Cross Street Chicken and Beer Del Mar
12955 El Camino Real, Suite G2, San Diego
|Extra Waffle
|$3.00
|Chicken n Waffles
|$12.50
Bay Hill Tavern
3010 Clairemont Drive, San Diego
|Chicken & Waffles
|$16.00
Fried chicken breast & over a Belgian waffle with a side of house-made blueberry syrup & two slices of bacon topped with powdered sugar