Wedge salad in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve wedge salad
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Common Stock
3805 Fifth Ave, San Diego
|WEDGE SALAD
|$13.00
Breakers Coffee + Wine
12843 El Camino Real, Suite 205, San Diego
|Breakers Wedge Salad
|$13.00
SALADS • HAMBURGERS
Fernside
1946 Fern Street, San Diego
|Wedge Salad
|$11.00
Iceberg Lettuce. Marinated Cherry Tomatoes. Brown Sugar Bacon. Red Onion. Blue Cheese Dressing.
Crust Pizzeria
4653 Carmel Mountain Rd,Ste 311/312, San Diego
|California Wedge Salad
|$16.50
SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
The Local Eatery & Drinking Hole
1065 4th Avenue, San Diego
|WEDGE SALAD
|$16.00
A wedge of iceberg lettuce, topped with vine ripe tomatoes, red onion, blue cheese crumbles, lardon bacon and our blue cheese vinaigrette
Sandbox Pizza and Wings
1466 Garnet Ave., San Diego
|WEDGE SALAD
|$11.00
Wedges of iceberg, chopped tomato, bacon, sliced cucumbers, topped with feta cheese, and ranch.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Bullpen Bar and Grill San Diego
8199 clairemont mesa blvd, san diego
|Wedge Salad
|$10.50
Iceberg lettuce wedge topped with blue cheese crumbles, bacon, red onions, tomatoes, and blue cheese dressing.