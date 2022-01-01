Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Wedge salad in San Diego

Go
San Diego restaurants
Toast

San Diego restaurants that serve wedge salad

Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Common Stock

3805 Fifth Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.9 (1127 reviews)
Takeout
WEDGE SALAD$13.00
More about Common Stock
Breakers Coffee + Wine image

 

Breakers Coffee + Wine

12843 El Camino Real, Suite 205, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Breakers Wedge Salad$13.00
More about Breakers Coffee + Wine
Fernside image

SALADS • HAMBURGERS

Fernside

1946 Fern Street, San Diego

Avg 4.3 (473 reviews)
Takeout
Wedge Salad$11.00
Iceberg Lettuce. Marinated Cherry Tomatoes. Brown Sugar Bacon. Red Onion. Blue Cheese Dressing.
More about Fernside
Consumer pic

 

Crust Pizzeria

4653 Carmel Mountain Rd,Ste 311/312, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
California Wedge Salad$16.50
More about Crust Pizzeria
The Local Eatery & Drinking Hole image

SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

The Local Eatery & Drinking Hole

1065 4th Avenue, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (965 reviews)
Takeout
WEDGE SALAD$16.00
A wedge of iceberg lettuce, topped with vine ripe tomatoes, red onion, blue cheese crumbles, lardon bacon and our blue cheese vinaigrette
More about The Local Eatery & Drinking Hole
Item pic

 

Sandbox Pizza and Wings

1466 Garnet Ave., San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
WEDGE SALAD$11.00
Wedges of iceberg, chopped tomato, bacon, sliced cucumbers, topped with feta cheese, and ranch.
More about Sandbox Pizza and Wings
Hob Nob Hill image

SEAFOOD

Hob Nob Hill

2271 First Ave., San Diego

Avg 4.1 (1710 reviews)
Takeout
WEDGE SALAD$13.00
More about Hob Nob Hill
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Bullpen Bar and Grill San Diego

8199 clairemont mesa blvd, san diego

Avg 4 (574 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Wedge Salad$10.50
Iceberg lettuce wedge topped with blue cheese crumbles, bacon, red onions, tomatoes, and blue cheese dressing.
More about Bullpen Bar and Grill San Diego
Item pic

 

Slaters 50-50

2750 Dewey Rd, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Ultimate Wedge Salad$12.99
More about Slaters 50-50

