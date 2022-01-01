Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

White pizza in San Diego

San Diego restaurants
San Diego restaurants that serve white pizza

Filippi's Pizza Grotto Kearny Mesa image

 

Filippi's Pizza Grotto Kearny Mesa

-5353 Kearny Villa Rd, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
LARGE WHITE PIZZA$25.45
17 inch olive oil, (no red sauce) garlic, ricotta cheese, parmesan cheese, mozzarella, basil
PERSONAL WHITE PIZZA$9.95
7 INCH OLIVE OIL (NO RED SAUCE) BASIL, GARLIC, RICOTTA, ROMANO, MOZZARELLA
MEDIUM WHITE PIZZA$21.45
13 inch olive oil, (no red sauce) garlic, ricotta cheese, parmesan cheese, mozzarella, basil
More about Filippi's Pizza Grotto Kearny Mesa
MOM'S PIZZA & PASTA image

 

MOM'S PIZZA & PASTA

3422 Tripp Court. Suite A, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
White Pizza
MOM's famous EVOO white sauce, ricotta, spinach, and mozzarella cheese.
More about MOM'S PIZZA & PASTA
GH White Pizza image

 

Whisknladle Hospitality

9920 Pacific Heights Blvd, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
GH White Pizza$17.95
whipped burrata, goat cheese, shredded mozzarella, fontina, truffle honey, thyme, prosciutto
More about Whisknladle Hospitality

