White pizza in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve white pizza
Filippi's Pizza Grotto Kearny Mesa
-5353 Kearny Villa Rd, San Diego
|LARGE WHITE PIZZA
|$25.45
17 inch olive oil, (no red sauce) garlic, ricotta cheese, parmesan cheese, mozzarella, basil
|PERSONAL WHITE PIZZA
|$9.95
7 INCH OLIVE OIL (NO RED SAUCE) BASIL, GARLIC, RICOTTA, ROMANO, MOZZARELLA
|MEDIUM WHITE PIZZA
|$21.45
13 inch olive oil, (no red sauce) garlic, ricotta cheese, parmesan cheese, mozzarella, basil
MOM'S PIZZA & PASTA
3422 Tripp Court. Suite A, San Diego
|White Pizza
MOM's famous EVOO white sauce, ricotta, spinach, and mozzarella cheese.