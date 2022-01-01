Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Wonton soup in San Diego

San Diego restaurants
San Diego restaurants that serve wonton soup

Soi OB-Thai Street Food - 1916 Cable St

1916 Cable St, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pork Wonton Soup$12.95
Vegetable broth, fresh made pork wontons, napa cabbage, onions, carrots, and ginger
More about Soi OB-Thai Street Food - 1916 Cable St
Soi 30th- North Park Thai Eatery - 3442 30th Street

3442 30th Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Wonton Soup$12.95
Vegetable broth, fresh made pork wontons, napa cabbage, onions, carrots, and ginger
More about Soi 30th- North Park Thai Eatery - 3442 30th Street
Glass Box

12841 El Camino Real, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Wonton Noodle Soup$25.00
SHRIMP, CHICKEN, BBQ PORK, WONTON AND BOK CHOY
More about Glass Box
AA-HARN @ University City

3324 Governor Drive, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Wonton Soup$7.00
Steamed dumpling wrapped with cabbage and chicken, green onion, celery, and
carrots in veggies broth top with cilantro
More about AA-HARN @ University City
FRENCH FRIES

Purplemint Kitchen

5299 Linda Vista Rd, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (84 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Wonton Noodle Soup$14.95
Hand-made chicken wontons in a authentic chicken and vegetable broth, served with egg noodles and vegetables.
More about Purplemint Kitchen

