Wonton soup in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve wonton soup
Soi OB-Thai Street Food - 1916 Cable St
1916 Cable St, San Diego
|Pork Wonton Soup
|$12.95
Vegetable broth, fresh made pork wontons, napa cabbage, onions, carrots, and ginger
Soi 30th- North Park Thai Eatery - 3442 30th Street
3442 30th Street, San Diego
|Wonton Soup
|$12.95
Vegetable broth, fresh made pork wontons, napa cabbage, onions, carrots, and ginger
Glass Box
12841 El Camino Real, San Diego
|Wonton Noodle Soup
|$25.00
SHRIMP, CHICKEN, BBQ PORK, WONTON AND BOK CHOY
AA-HARN @ University City
3324 Governor Drive, San Diego
|Wonton Soup
|$7.00
Steamed dumpling wrapped with cabbage and chicken, green onion, celery, and
carrots in veggies broth top with cilantro