Yellow curry in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve yellow curry
More about Pop Pie Co. Point Loma
Pop Pie Co. Point Loma
4195 Voltaire Street, San Diego
|Roasted Veggies & Yellow Curry (v)
|$10.00
Vegan. Roasted cauliflower, sweet potato, mushroom, yellow squash, red onion, carrot, red-skin potatoes, coconut milk.
More about Soi OB-Thai Street Food
Soi OB-Thai Street Food
1916 Cable St, San Diego
|Express Yellow Curry
|$10.95
|Yellow Curry
|$14.00
Carrots and potatoes in a coconut milk sauce, served with a fried egg.
More about Soi 30th- North Park Thai Eatery
Soi 30th- North Park Thai Eatery
3442 30th Street, San Diego
|Yellow Curry
|$14.00
Carrots and potatoes in a coconut milk sauce, served with a fried egg.
More about Soi- RB Thai Street Food
Soi- RB Thai Street Food
15817 Bernardo Center Dr Unit 106, San Diego
|Yellow Curry
|$14.00
Carrots and potatoes in a coconut milk sauce, served with a fried egg.
|Express-Yellow Curry
|$10.50
More about Aaharn at University City
Aaharn at University City
3324 Governor Drive, San Diego
|Yellow Curry
|$11.00
Choice of Protein: Vegetable, Tofu, Tofu & Vegetable, Chicken, Mock Duck, Beef, Shrimp, Pork Shank, Seafood, Duck and Salmon Served with mixed wild rice or jasmine rice Yellow curry paste with potato, carrot, onion and green onion in coconut milk
More about Pop Pie Co. University Heights
PIES
Pop Pie Co. University Heights
4404 Park Blvd, San Diego
|Roasted Veggies & Yellow Curry (vegan)
|$10.00
Vegan. Roasted cauliflower, sweet potato, mushroom, yellow squash, red onion, carrot, red-skin potatoes, coconut milk.
More about Harborside Cuisine
NOODLES
Harborside Cuisine
2844 Main St. Unit B, San Diego
|Yellow Curry
|$11.99
Yellow curry paste with potatoes, carrots, onions and green onion in coconut milk
More about Koon Thai kitchen
Koon Thai kitchen
3860 Convoy St, San Diego
|Yellow Curry
|$11.00
Yellow curry paste with potato, carrot, onion and green onion in coconut milk
More about The Asian Bistro
The Asian Bistro
414 University Ave, San Diego
|YELLOW CURRY
POTATO, ONIONS, CARROTS AND YELLOW CURRY SAUCE.
CAN BE V|VEG|GF
More about Saffron Thai
NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
Saffron Thai
3731 India Street, San Diego
|Yellow Curry w/ Chicken & Potato
|$13.75
Served with jasmine rice, chutney and cucumber salad. GF
More about KIIN EXTRAORDINARY THAI (At Sky Deck)
KIIN EXTRAORDINARY THAI (At Sky Deck)
12841 El Camino Real, San Diego
|Yellow curry Rice BOWL*
|$13.95
Choice of vegetables, organic tofu or chicken with potatoes and carrots in mild yellow curry sauce
|Yellow Curry(GF)
|$14.95
Potatoes, onions and carrots in a mild yellow curry sauce. VVEGAN always say YES!! Serve with your choice of jasmine rice or organic brown rice.
More about Aaharn 56 Thai Cuisine
Aaharn 56 Thai Cuisine
9975 Carmel Mountain Rd Ste G-1, San Diego
|YELLOW CURRY
|$11.00
Potatoes, Carrot, Onion, Green Onion, Coconut Milk, Yellow Curry Paste, Chili Oil
More about Star Anise Thai Cuisine
NOODLES
Star Anise Thai Cuisine
8935 Towne Centre Dr. Suite 115, San Diego
|Yellow Curry
Mild and velvety texture with potato, carrot, and onion