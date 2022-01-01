Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Yellow curry in San Diego

San Diego restaurants
Toast

San Diego restaurants that serve yellow curry

Item pic

 

Pop Pie Co. Point Loma

4195 Voltaire Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Roasted Veggies & Yellow Curry (v)$10.00
Vegan. Roasted cauliflower, sweet potato, mushroom, yellow squash, red onion, carrot, red-skin potatoes, coconut milk.
More about Pop Pie Co. Point Loma
Yellow Curry image

 

Soi OB-Thai Street Food

1916 Cable St, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Express Yellow Curry$10.95
Yellow Curry$14.00
Carrots and potatoes in a coconut milk sauce, served with a fried egg.
More about Soi OB-Thai Street Food
Item pic

 

Soi 30th- North Park Thai Eatery

3442 30th Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Yellow Curry$14.00
Carrots and potatoes in a coconut milk sauce, served with a fried egg.
More about Soi 30th- North Park Thai Eatery
3177bf74-2957-4cce-ac22-8cb0956d42f8 image

 

Soi- RB Thai Street Food

15817 Bernardo Center Dr Unit 106, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Yellow Curry$14.00
Carrots and potatoes in a coconut milk sauce, served with a fried egg.
Express-Yellow Curry$10.50
More about Soi- RB Thai Street Food
Item pic

 

Aaharn at University City

3324 Governor Drive, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Yellow Curry$11.00
Choice of Protein: Vegetable, Tofu, Tofu & Vegetable, Chicken, Mock Duck, Beef, Shrimp, Pork Shank, Seafood, Duck and Salmon Served with mixed wild rice or jasmine rice Yellow curry paste with potato, carrot, onion and green onion in coconut milk
More about Aaharn at University City
Roasted Veggies & Yellow Curry (vegan) image

PIES

Pop Pie Co. University Heights

4404 Park Blvd, San Diego

Avg 4.7 (4985 reviews)
Takeout
Roasted Veggies & Yellow Curry (vegan)$10.00
Vegan. Roasted cauliflower, sweet potato, mushroom, yellow squash, red onion, carrot, red-skin potatoes, coconut milk.
More about Pop Pie Co. University Heights
Yellow Curry image

NOODLES

Harborside Cuisine

2844 Main St. Unit B, San Diego

Avg 4.4 (162 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Yellow Curry$11.99
Yellow curry paste with potatoes, carrots, onions and green onion in coconut milk
More about Harborside Cuisine
Yellow Curry image

 

Koon Thai kitchen

3860 Convoy St, San Diego

Avg 4.7 (3526 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Yellow Curry$11.00
Yellow curry paste with potato, carrot, onion and green onion in coconut milk
More about Koon Thai kitchen
The Asian Bistro image

 

The Asian Bistro

414 University Ave, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
YELLOW CURRY
POTATO, ONIONS, CARROTS AND YELLOW CURRY SAUCE.
CAN BE V|VEG|GF
More about The Asian Bistro
Saffron Thai image

NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Saffron Thai

3731 India Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Yellow Curry w/ Chicken & Potato$13.75
Served with jasmine rice, chutney and cucumber salad. GF
More about Saffron Thai
KIIN EXTRAORDINARY THAI (At Sky Deck) image

 

KIIN EXTRAORDINARY THAI (At Sky Deck)

12841 El Camino Real, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Yellow curry Rice BOWL*$13.95
Choice of vegetables, organic tofu or chicken with potatoes and carrots in mild yellow curry sauce
Yellow Curry(GF)$14.95
Potatoes, onions and carrots in a mild yellow curry sauce. VVEGAN always say YES!! Serve with your choice of jasmine rice or organic brown rice.
More about KIIN EXTRAORDINARY THAI (At Sky Deck)
Item pic

 

Aaharn 56 Thai Cuisine

9975 Carmel Mountain Rd Ste G-1, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
YELLOW CURRY$11.00
Potatoes, Carrot, Onion, Green Onion, Coconut Milk, Yellow Curry Paste, Chili Oil
More about Aaharn 56 Thai Cuisine
Yellow Curry image

NOODLES

Star Anise Thai Cuisine

8935 Towne Centre Dr. Suite 115, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (632 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Yellow Curry
Mild and velvety texture with potato, carrot, and onion
More about Star Anise Thai Cuisine
Hot or Not Thai image

NOODLES

Hot or Not Thai

4965 Cass St, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (994 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Yellow Curry$12.00
Yellow Curry Lunch
More about Hot or Not Thai

