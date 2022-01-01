Downtown restaurants you'll love

Downtown restaurants
Toast

Downtown's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Must-try Downtown restaurants

Puesto at the Headquarters image

 

Puesto at the Headquarters

789 W Harbor DR STE 155, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Herb Lime Rice$5.00
steamed with epazote & cilantro (GF, V)
Chips & Salsa$4.00
served with salsa molcajete (GF, V+)
Esquite$9.00
Grilled corn, chile, lime, queso cotija, crema
More about Puesto at the Headquarters
Soleluna image

PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Soleluna

702 Ash St, San Diego

Avg 4.1 (1302 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Vegan Bruschetta Sampler$8.00
Avocado Caprese FLAT BREAD$16.00
Margherita Pizza$12.00
More about Soleluna
Cocina 35 image

FRENCH FRIES

Cocina 35

1435 6th ave, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (4278 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
CHILAQUILES AL PASTOR$16.25
3 Chile creamy salsa served with crispy al pastor and grilled pineapple.
For better Quality and Crunchiness chilaquiles may be served Deconstructed .. Please follow instructions on the package!
CREMOSOS$16.25
Creamy chipotle salsa with grilled chicken.
For better Quality and Crunchiness chilaquiles may be served Deconstructed .. Please follow instructions on the package!
MERCADO$16.25
Salsa Verde topped with carnitas light!
For better Quality and Crunchiness all chilaquiles are served Deconstructed .. Please follow instructions on the package!
More about Cocina 35
Caps Pizza and Bar image

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Caps Pizza and Bar

1428 1st Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (725 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Wings$12.95
14" Margherita$18.95
Greek Salad$12.25
More about Caps Pizza and Bar
Coal Bros Taqueria image

TACOS

Coal Bros Taqueria

407 C Street, San Diego

Avg 5 (135 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Agua Fresca$3.00
Asada$3.99
Street Black Al Pastor$3.99
More about Coal Bros Taqueria
Restaurant banner

 

KANSAS CITY BARBEQUE

600 West Harbor Drive, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Combo$19.50
Beef Brisket$13.95
More about KANSAS CITY BARBEQUE
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • PASTA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Salvatore's SD- McGuire Bros

750 Front St, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (968 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Salvatore's SD- McGuire Bros
