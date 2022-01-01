Downtown Mexican restaurants you'll love
Must-try Mexican restaurants in Downtown
Puesto at the Headquarters
789 W Harbor DR STE 155, San Diego
|Popular items
|Herb Lime Rice
|$5.00
steamed with epazote & cilantro (GF, V)
|Chips & Salsa
|$4.00
served with salsa molcajete (GF, V+)
|Esquite
|$9.00
Grilled corn, chile, lime, queso cotija, crema
FRENCH FRIES
Cocina 35
1435 6th ave, San Diego
|Popular items
|CHILAQUILES AL PASTOR
|$16.25
3 Chile creamy salsa served with crispy al pastor and grilled pineapple.
For better Quality and Crunchiness chilaquiles may be served Deconstructed .. Please follow instructions on the package!
|CREMOSOS
|$16.25
Creamy chipotle salsa with grilled chicken.
For better Quality and Crunchiness chilaquiles may be served Deconstructed .. Please follow instructions on the package!
|MERCADO
|$16.25
Salsa Verde topped with carnitas light!
For better Quality and Crunchiness all chilaquiles are served Deconstructed .. Please follow instructions on the package!