Chicken burritos in Downtown

Downtown restaurants
Downtown restaurants that serve chicken burritos

Chicken al Pastor Burrito image

 

Puesto at the Headquarters

789 W Harbor DR STE 155, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken al Pastor Burrito$17.00
Flour tortilla, crispy melted cheese, braised chicken, hibiscus & chipotle tinga, piña habanero pico, herb lime rice, and avocado. Served with a side of jalisco salsa and avocado tomatillo salsa.
More about Puesto at the Headquarters
Coal Bros Taqueria image

TACOS

Coal Bros Taqueria

407 C Street, San Diego

Avg 5 (135 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Burrito$14.99
More about Coal Bros Taqueria

