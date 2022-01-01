Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chips and salsa in
Downtown
/
San Diego
/
Downtown
/
Chips And Salsa
Downtown restaurants that serve chips and salsa
Puesto at the Headquarters
789 W Harbor DR STE 155, San Diego
No reviews yet
Chips & Salsa
$0.00
served with salsa molcajete (GF, V+)
Chips n Salsa
$4.00
More about Puesto at the Headquarters
TACOS
Coal Bros Taqueria
407 C Street, San Diego
Avg 5
(135 reviews)
Chips and Salsa
$4.99
More about Coal Bros Taqueria
