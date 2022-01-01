Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chips and salsa in Downtown

Downtown restaurants
Downtown restaurants that serve chips and salsa

Item pic

 

Puesto at the Headquarters

789 W Harbor DR STE 155, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chips & Salsa$0.00
served with salsa molcajete (GF, V+)
Chips n Salsa$4.00
More about Puesto at the Headquarters
Coal Bros Taqueria image

TACOS

Coal Bros Taqueria

407 C Street, San Diego

Avg 5 (135 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chips and Salsa$4.99
More about Coal Bros Taqueria

