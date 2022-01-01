East Village restaurants you'll love

East Village restaurants
Toast

Must-try East Village restaurants

Bub's at the Ballpark image

 

Bub's at the Ballpark

715 J ST., SAN DIEGO

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
10 Wings$16.75
WINGS COME TOSSED IN 1 FLAVOR!
Please select a ranch or blue cheese option and then the sauce you would like the wings tossed in. Each additional sauce will be .50 cents and come on the side.
Quesadilla$12.00
Pepperjack/Cheddar Mixed Cheese & Pico De Gallo. Served with a side of Salsa and Sour Cream
Buffalo Tots$15.50
Frank's Red Hot, chicken tenders with cheddar, jalapeno jack & blue cheese crumbles. Are you kidding me?
Tajima East Village image

 

Tajima East Village

901 E Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Spicy Sesame Ramen$12.50
Spicy Tonkotsu, Chicken and Pork broth, mixed with special Sesame Paste, Egg Noodles, Ground Pork, ½ Ramen Egg, Bean Sprouts, Fried Garlic Chips, Baby Bok Choy, Green Onions, and Sesame Seeds.
Creamy Chicken Ramen$12.50
Original creamy chicken broth, egg noodles, chicken chashu, ½ ramen egg, corn, spinach, carrots, green onions, and sesame seeds *Contains dairy
Garlic Edamame$4.50
Boiled soy beans cooked with garlic and butter
make pizza+salad image

 

make pizza+salad

699 Park Blvd, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
supreme pizza$18.00
house made red sauce, shredded mozzarella, bell peppers, black olives, mushrooms, pepperoni, italian sausage crumble
bbq chicken pizza$17.00
bbq sauce, shredded mozzarella, pineapple, red onions, fire braised chicken, finished with bbq drizzle and fresh cilantro
buffalo chicken pizza$17.00
olive oil, shredded mozzarella, gorgonzola crumble, celery, red onions, fire braised chicken, finished with ranch drizzle and buffalo drizzle
Poke Vida image

SEAFOOD • POKE

Poke Vida

445 10th Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (95 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Large BYO Bowl$16.99
5 servings of protein
Medium BYO Bowl$14.99
3 servings of protein
BAG OF CHIPS$1.99
Don't sleep on our homemade tortilla chips--they are ALL THAT (and a bag of chips)!
Knotty Barrel - San Diego image

 

Knotty Barrel - San Diego

844 Market Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Tuna Melt$14.95
Albacore Tuna, Pepperoncini, English Cheddar, Tomato, Red Onion, Sourdough Bread. Served with House-Cut Potato Chips
Turkey Press$15.95
House-Roasted Turkey Breast, Bacon, Brie Cheese, Bacon, Spinach, Tomato, Red Onion, Honey Mustard, Rosemary Garlic Butter Spread on Sourdough Bread. Severed with Waffle-Cut Sweet Potato Fries
Knotty Burger$15.50
Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onions, Choice of Cheese, Toasted Brioche Bun. Severed with Fries
Hodad's Downtown image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hodad's Downtown

945 Broadway, San Diego

Avg 4.3 (5740 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
GUIDO$13.50
Inspired by Triple D’s Guy Fieri - Our Burger served with Pastrami, Ketchup, Pickles, Swiss Cheese, Grilled Onions and Spicy Brown Mustard
Mini Cheeseburger$7.75
Double Cheeseburger$15.00
Main pic

SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL

Jai Jus

470 15th Street, San Diego

Avg 5 (9 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
The Tropics$10.00
Orange juice base, pineapple, strawberries, mango, hemp and agave
Strawberry Cream$9.90
Coconut milk base, beet juice, strawberries, banana, dates, vanilla, lucuma and almond butter
Pitaya Bowl$11.25
Pitaya base, topped with almond butter, GF granola, pumpkin seeds, cacao nibs, strawberries, banana slices and homemade peach sauce
Invigatorium | J&Tonys image

 

Invigatorium | J&Tonys

631 9th Ave, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
OG Breakfast Burrito$12.50
Beef Fajita, Scrambled Eggs, Broken Hashbrown, Black Beans, Melty Cheese, Roasted Poblano, Sour Cream, Pico, Flour Tortilla
Cold Brew$4.50
Modern Times Black House Cold Brew Coffee
Latte$4.75
Like a latte but, milkier and less frothy.
Beshock Ramen East Village image

 

Beshock Ramen East Village

1288 Market Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Umami Ramen$13.95
Pork broth with shio gyokai base.
Pork chashu, seasoned half egg, nori seaweed, menma, green onion
Spicy Miso$15.95
Pork broth with spicy miso base.
Pork chashu, seasoned half egg, corn, menma, green onion
Miso$14.95
Pork broth with miso base.
Pork chashu, seasoned half egg, corn, menma, green onion
Amplified Kitchen + Beer Garden image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Amplified Kitchen + Beer Garden

1429 Island Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (166 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
House Cut Fries$7.95
Parmesan Zucchini$8.95
Doner Options$10.95
LOLA 55 TACOS & COCKTAILS image

 

LOLA 55 TACOS & COCKTAILS

1290 F st, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Baja Style Fish$4.75
local fish, remoulade, chorizo-tomato vinaigrette, frisee, pickled serrano, purple basil
Cauliflower$3.95
charred cauliflower, eggplant bacon, avocado mousse, almonds, golden raisins, morita dulce salsa
Squash Blossom Relleno$4.25
housemade beet soyrizo, almond "cream cheese", poblano salsa, potato chicharrones, cilantro
Storyhouse Spirits image

 

Storyhouse Spirits

1220 J Street, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (106 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Callie image

BBQ

Callie

1195 Island Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (101 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Ale Tales Taproom & Kitchen image

 

Ale Tales Taproom & Kitchen

1520 J Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cheese Curds$6.00
Wisconsin cheese with house sauce
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$13.00
fried chicken thigh, spicy cabbage and carrot slaw, bread & butter pickles, honey, tabasco, mayonnaise, potato bun.
Served with french fries with asada seasoning.
Green Burrito$13.00
Grilled king oyster mushroom verde, asada fries, guacamole, cheddar, arbol salsa, flour tortilla
