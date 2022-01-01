East Village restaurants you'll love
Bub's at the Ballpark
715 J ST., SAN DIEGO
|10 Wings
|$16.75
WINGS COME TOSSED IN 1 FLAVOR!
Please select a ranch or blue cheese option and then the sauce you would like the wings tossed in. Each additional sauce will be .50 cents and come on the side.
|Quesadilla
|$12.00
Pepperjack/Cheddar Mixed Cheese & Pico De Gallo. Served with a side of Salsa and Sour Cream
|Buffalo Tots
|$15.50
Frank's Red Hot, chicken tenders with cheddar, jalapeno jack & blue cheese crumbles. Are you kidding me?
Tajima East Village
901 E Street, San Diego
|Spicy Sesame Ramen
|$12.50
Spicy Tonkotsu, Chicken and Pork broth, mixed with special Sesame Paste, Egg Noodles, Ground Pork, ½ Ramen Egg, Bean Sprouts, Fried Garlic Chips, Baby Bok Choy, Green Onions, and Sesame Seeds.
|Creamy Chicken Ramen
|$12.50
Original creamy chicken broth, egg noodles, chicken chashu, ½ ramen egg, corn, spinach, carrots, green onions, and sesame seeds *Contains dairy
|Garlic Edamame
|$4.50
Boiled soy beans cooked with garlic and butter
make pizza+salad
699 Park Blvd, San Diego
|supreme pizza
|$18.00
house made red sauce, shredded mozzarella, bell peppers, black olives, mushrooms, pepperoni, italian sausage crumble
|bbq chicken pizza
|$17.00
bbq sauce, shredded mozzarella, pineapple, red onions, fire braised chicken, finished with bbq drizzle and fresh cilantro
|buffalo chicken pizza
|$17.00
olive oil, shredded mozzarella, gorgonzola crumble, celery, red onions, fire braised chicken, finished with ranch drizzle and buffalo drizzle
SEAFOOD • POKE
Poke Vida
445 10th Ave, San Diego
|Large BYO Bowl
|$16.99
5 servings of protein
|Medium BYO Bowl
|$14.99
3 servings of protein
|BAG OF CHIPS
|$1.99
Don't sleep on our homemade tortilla chips--they are ALL THAT (and a bag of chips)!
Knotty Barrel - San Diego
844 Market Street, San Diego
|Tuna Melt
|$14.95
Albacore Tuna, Pepperoncini, English Cheddar, Tomato, Red Onion, Sourdough Bread. Served with House-Cut Potato Chips
|Turkey Press
|$15.95
House-Roasted Turkey Breast, Bacon, Brie Cheese, Bacon, Spinach, Tomato, Red Onion, Honey Mustard, Rosemary Garlic Butter Spread on Sourdough Bread. Severed with Waffle-Cut Sweet Potato Fries
|Knotty Burger
|$15.50
Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onions, Choice of Cheese, Toasted Brioche Bun. Severed with Fries
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hodad's Downtown
945 Broadway, San Diego
|GUIDO
|$13.50
Inspired by Triple D’s Guy Fieri - Our Burger served with Pastrami, Ketchup, Pickles, Swiss Cheese, Grilled Onions and Spicy Brown Mustard
|Mini Cheeseburger
|$7.75
|Double Cheeseburger
|$15.00
SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL
Jai Jus
470 15th Street, San Diego
|The Tropics
|$10.00
Orange juice base, pineapple, strawberries, mango, hemp and agave
|Strawberry Cream
|$9.90
Coconut milk base, beet juice, strawberries, banana, dates, vanilla, lucuma and almond butter
|Pitaya Bowl
|$11.25
Pitaya base, topped with almond butter, GF granola, pumpkin seeds, cacao nibs, strawberries, banana slices and homemade peach sauce
Invigatorium | J&Tonys
631 9th Ave, San Diego
|OG Breakfast Burrito
|$12.50
Beef Fajita, Scrambled Eggs, Broken Hashbrown, Black Beans, Melty Cheese, Roasted Poblano, Sour Cream, Pico, Flour Tortilla
|Cold Brew
|$4.50
Modern Times Black House Cold Brew Coffee
|Latte
|$4.75
Like a latte but, milkier and less frothy.
Beshock Ramen East Village
1288 Market Street, San Diego
|Umami Ramen
|$13.95
Pork broth with shio gyokai base.
Pork chashu, seasoned half egg, nori seaweed, menma, green onion
|Spicy Miso
|$15.95
Pork broth with spicy miso base.
Pork chashu, seasoned half egg, corn, menma, green onion
|Miso
|$14.95
Pork broth with miso base.
Pork chashu, seasoned half egg, corn, menma, green onion
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Amplified Kitchen + Beer Garden
1429 Island Ave, San Diego
|House Cut Fries
|$7.95
|Parmesan Zucchini
|$8.95
|Doner Options
|$10.95
LOLA 55 TACOS & COCKTAILS
1290 F st, San Diego
|Baja Style Fish
|$4.75
local fish, remoulade, chorizo-tomato vinaigrette, frisee, pickled serrano, purple basil
|Cauliflower
|$3.95
charred cauliflower, eggplant bacon, avocado mousse, almonds, golden raisins, morita dulce salsa
|Squash Blossom Relleno
|$4.25
housemade beet soyrizo, almond "cream cheese", poblano salsa, potato chicharrones, cilantro
Ale Tales Taproom & Kitchen
1520 J Street, San Diego
|Cheese Curds
|$6.00
Wisconsin cheese with house sauce
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
fried chicken thigh, spicy cabbage and carrot slaw, bread & butter pickles, honey, tabasco, mayonnaise, potato bun.
Served with french fries with asada seasoning.
|Green Burrito
|$13.00
Grilled king oyster mushroom verde, asada fries, guacamole, cheddar, arbol salsa, flour tortilla