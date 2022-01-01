East Village bars & lounges you'll love
More about Bub's at the Ballpark
Bub's at the Ballpark
715 J ST., SAN DIEGO
|Popular items
|10 Wings
|$16.75
WINGS COME TOSSED IN 1 FLAVOR!
Please select a ranch or blue cheese option and then the sauce you would like the wings tossed in. Each additional sauce will be .50 cents and come on the side.
|Quesadilla
|$12.00
Pepperjack/Cheddar Mixed Cheese & Pico De Gallo. Served with a side of Salsa and Sour Cream
|Buffalo Tots
|$15.50
Frank's Red Hot, chicken tenders with cheddar, jalapeno jack & blue cheese crumbles. Are you kidding me?
More about Invigatorium | J&Tonys
Invigatorium | J&Tonys
631 9th Ave, San Diego
|Popular items
|OG Breakfast Burrito
|$12.50
Beef Fajita, Scrambled Eggs, Broken Hashbrown, Black Beans, Melty Cheese, Roasted Poblano, Sour Cream, Pico, Flour Tortilla
|Cold Brew
|$4.50
Modern Times Black House Cold Brew Coffee
|Latte
|$4.75
Like a latte but, milkier and less frothy.
More about Amplified Kitchen + Beer Garden
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Amplified Kitchen + Beer Garden
1429 Island Ave, San Diego
|Popular items
|House Cut Fries
|$7.95
|Parmesan Zucchini
|$8.95
|Doner Options
|$10.95
More about LOLA 55 TACOS & COCKTAILS
LOLA 55 TACOS & COCKTAILS
1290 F st, San Diego
|Popular items
|Baja Style Fish
|$4.75
local fish, remoulade, chorizo-tomato vinaigrette, frisee, pickled serrano, purple basil
|Cauliflower
|$3.95
charred cauliflower, eggplant bacon, avocado mousse, almonds, golden raisins, morita dulce salsa
|Squash Blossom Relleno
|$4.25
housemade beet soyrizo, almond "cream cheese", poblano salsa, potato chicharrones, cilantro
More about Ale Tales Taproom & Kitchen
Ale Tales Taproom & Kitchen
1520 J Street, San Diego
|Popular items
|Cheese Curds
|$6.00
Wisconsin cheese with house sauce
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
fried chicken thigh, spicy cabbage and carrot slaw, bread & butter pickles, honey, tabasco, mayonnaise, potato bun.
Served with french fries with asada seasoning.
|Green Burrito
|$13.00
Grilled king oyster mushroom verde, asada fries, guacamole, cheddar, arbol salsa, flour tortilla