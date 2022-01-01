East Village bars & lounges you'll love

Must-try bars & lounges in East Village

Bub's at the Ballpark image

 

Bub's at the Ballpark

715 J ST., SAN DIEGO

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
10 Wings$16.75
WINGS COME TOSSED IN 1 FLAVOR!
Please select a ranch or blue cheese option and then the sauce you would like the wings tossed in. Each additional sauce will be .50 cents and come on the side.
Quesadilla$12.00
Pepperjack/Cheddar Mixed Cheese & Pico De Gallo. Served with a side of Salsa and Sour Cream
Buffalo Tots$15.50
Frank's Red Hot, chicken tenders with cheddar, jalapeno jack & blue cheese crumbles. Are you kidding me?
Invigatorium | J&Tonys image

 

Invigatorium | J&Tonys

631 9th Ave, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
OG Breakfast Burrito$12.50
Beef Fajita, Scrambled Eggs, Broken Hashbrown, Black Beans, Melty Cheese, Roasted Poblano, Sour Cream, Pico, Flour Tortilla
Cold Brew$4.50
Modern Times Black House Cold Brew Coffee
Latte$4.75
Like a latte but, milkier and less frothy.
Amplified Kitchen + Beer Garden image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Amplified Kitchen + Beer Garden

1429 Island Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (166 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
House Cut Fries$7.95
Parmesan Zucchini$8.95
Doner Options$10.95
LOLA 55 TACOS & COCKTAILS image

 

LOLA 55 TACOS & COCKTAILS

1290 F st, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Baja Style Fish$4.75
local fish, remoulade, chorizo-tomato vinaigrette, frisee, pickled serrano, purple basil
Cauliflower$3.95
charred cauliflower, eggplant bacon, avocado mousse, almonds, golden raisins, morita dulce salsa
Squash Blossom Relleno$4.25
housemade beet soyrizo, almond "cream cheese", poblano salsa, potato chicharrones, cilantro
Storyhouse Spirits image

 

Storyhouse Spirits

1220 J Street, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (106 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Ale Tales Taproom & Kitchen image

 

Ale Tales Taproom & Kitchen

1520 J Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cheese Curds$6.00
Wisconsin cheese with house sauce
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$13.00
fried chicken thigh, spicy cabbage and carrot slaw, bread & butter pickles, honey, tabasco, mayonnaise, potato bun.
Served with french fries with asada seasoning.
Green Burrito$13.00
Grilled king oyster mushroom verde, asada fries, guacamole, cheddar, arbol salsa, flour tortilla
