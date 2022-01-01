Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bacon cheeseburgers in East Village

Go
East Village restaurants
Toast

East Village restaurants that serve bacon cheeseburgers

Item pic

 

Bub's at the Ballpark

715 J ST., SAN DIEGO

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carolina Bacon Burger$18.75
This Woody comes with cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion & our Carolina Gold BBQ sauce. Ya’ll check out how the Carolinas do it.
Good Egg Bacon Burger$18.75
Breakfast, lunch & dinner! Our Woody is topped with a fried egg, bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion & served with tots to cover all yer bases.
More about Bub's at the Ballpark
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hodad's Downtown

945 Broadway, San Diego

Avg 4.3 (5740 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mini Bacon Cheeseburger$12.75
Double Bacon Cheeseburger$22.00
Bacon Cheeseburger$15.25
More about Hodad's Downtown

Browse other tasty dishes in East Village

Karaage

Burritos

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Gyoza

Margherita Pizza

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Seaweed Salad

Tuna Rolls

Map

More near East Village to explore

Kearny Mesa

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Rancho Bernardo

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Ocean Beach

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Mission Hills

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Grantville

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Scripps Ranch

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Mission Valley

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Kensington

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (848 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (13 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (402 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (519 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (253 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (102 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston