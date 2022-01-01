Bacon cheeseburgers in East Village
Bub's at the Ballpark
715 J ST., SAN DIEGO
|Carolina Bacon Burger
|$18.75
This Woody comes with cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion & our Carolina Gold BBQ sauce. Ya’ll check out how the Carolinas do it.
|Good Egg Bacon Burger
|$18.75
Breakfast, lunch & dinner! Our Woody is topped with a fried egg, bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion & served with tots to cover all yer bases.