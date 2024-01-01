Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in East Village

East Village restaurants
East Village restaurants that serve cake

Item pic

 

make pizza+salad

699 Park Blvd, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
chocolate cake$6.00
slice of indulgent chocolate cake
More about make pizza+salad
Item pic

 

Sovereign Thai Cuisine -

1460 J Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chive Cake$15.00
Crispy Chive cakes served with our spicy sweet soy sauce
More about Sovereign Thai Cuisine -

