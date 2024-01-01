Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cake in
East Village
/
San Diego
/
East Village
/
Cake
East Village restaurants that serve cake
make pizza+salad
699 Park Blvd, San Diego
No reviews yet
chocolate cake
$6.00
slice of indulgent chocolate cake
More about make pizza+salad
Sovereign Thai Cuisine -
1460 J Street, San Diego
No reviews yet
Chive Cake
$15.00
Crispy Chive cakes served with our spicy sweet soy sauce
More about Sovereign Thai Cuisine -
Browse other tasty dishes in East Village
Salmon
Pork Belly
Mac And Cheese
Jambalaya
Steamed Rice
Gyoza
Tuna Rolls
Cheese Fries
More near East Village to explore
Kearny Mesa
Avg 4.4
(25 restaurants)
Ocean Beach
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Rancho Bernardo
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
Mission Hills
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Downtown
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Mission Valley
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Grantville
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
Scripps Ranch
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
Kensington
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(101 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(1267 restaurants)
Yuma
Avg 4
(41 restaurants)
Oxnard
Avg 4.4
(37 restaurants)
Bakersfield
Avg 4.4
(115 restaurants)
Santa Maria
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.3
(617 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(918 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(404 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.5
(185 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.5
(505 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(186 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston