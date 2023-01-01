Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken caesar salad in East Village

Go
East Village restaurants
Toast

East Village restaurants that serve chicken caesar salad

Bub's at the Ballpark image

 

Bub's at the Ballpark

715 J ST., SAN DIEGO

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Salad$18.50
More about Bub's at the Ballpark
Item pic

 

Knotty Barrel - San Diego - East Village

844 Market Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Salad$17.95
Grilled Chicken Breast, Romaine, Cherry Tomatoes, Bacon, Shaved Parmesan, Garlic Parmesan Croutons. Caesar Dressing
More about Knotty Barrel - San Diego - East Village

Browse other tasty dishes in East Village

Tuna Rolls

Caesar Salad

Pretzels

Seaweed Salad

Karaage

Chicken Salad

Mac And Cheese

Cheesecake

Map

More near East Village to explore

Kearny Mesa

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Ocean Beach

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Rancho Bernardo

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Mission Hills

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Mission Valley

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Grantville

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Scripps Ranch

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Kensington

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (84 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1078 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (33 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (83 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (520 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (783 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (360 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (157 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (420 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (148 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston