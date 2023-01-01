Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken caesar salad in
East Village
/
San Diego
/
East Village
/
Chicken Caesar Salad
East Village restaurants that serve chicken caesar salad
Bub's at the Ballpark
715 J ST., SAN DIEGO
No reviews yet
Chicken Caesar Salad
$18.50
More about Bub's at the Ballpark
Knotty Barrel - San Diego - East Village
844 Market Street, San Diego
No reviews yet
Chicken Caesar Salad
$17.95
Grilled Chicken Breast, Romaine, Cherry Tomatoes, Bacon, Shaved Parmesan, Garlic Parmesan Croutons. Caesar Dressing
More about Knotty Barrel - San Diego - East Village
