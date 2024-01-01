Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried rice in East Village

East Village restaurants
East Village restaurants that serve fried rice

Tajima Ramen-East Village

901 E Street, San Diego

TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Chashu Fried Rice$13.50
Chicken Chashu, Rice, Egg, Green Peas, Carrots, Onions, Corn, and Baby Bok Choy with Fried Chili Oil on the side.
Pork Chashu Fried Rice$14.00
Pork Chashu, Rice, Egg, Mixed Veggies, Sesame Seeds, and grilled Baby Bok Choy with Fried Chili Oil on the side.
Vegetarian Fried Rice$13.00
Grilled Tofu, Rice, Egg, Green Peas, Carrots, Onions, Napa Cabbage, Chives, Shiitake Mushrooms and Baby Bok Chow, and Fried Chili Oil on the side.
More about Tajima Ramen-East Village
Sovereign Thai Cuisine

1460 J Street, San Diego

Takeout
NY Steak, Beef Tallow Fried Rice$30.00
Our most popular dish. We marinate a New York steak in a blend of herbs and spices and flame-grill it to your requested temperature. The steak is plated over savory beef tallow fried rice.
More about Sovereign Thai Cuisine

