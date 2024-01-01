Fried rice in East Village
East Village restaurants that serve fried rice
More about Tajima Ramen-East Village
Tajima Ramen-East Village
901 E Street, San Diego
|Chicken Chashu Fried Rice
|$13.50
Chicken Chashu, Rice, Egg, Green Peas, Carrots, Onions, Corn, and Baby Bok Choy with Fried Chili Oil on the side.
|Pork Chashu Fried Rice
|$14.00
Pork Chashu, Rice, Egg, Mixed Veggies, Sesame Seeds, and grilled Baby Bok Choy with Fried Chili Oil on the side.
|Vegetarian Fried Rice
|$13.00
Grilled Tofu, Rice, Egg, Green Peas, Carrots, Onions, Napa Cabbage, Chives, Shiitake Mushrooms and Baby Bok Chow, and Fried Chili Oil on the side.
More about Sovereign Thai Cuisine
Sovereign Thai Cuisine
1460 J Street, San Diego
|NY Steak, Beef Tallow Fried Rice
|$30.00
Our most popular dish. We marinate a New York steak in a blend of herbs and spices and flame-grill it to your requested temperature. The steak is plated over savory beef tallow fried rice.