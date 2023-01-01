Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mac and cheese in East Village

Go
East Village restaurants
Toast

East Village restaurants that serve mac and cheese

Item pic

 

Bub's at the Ballpark

715 J ST., SAN DIEGO

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mac N Cheese$13.75
Oh yes please! This is the classic cheddar cheese mac you always loved!! Add chicken, burger or shrimp to your mac.
More about Bub's at the Ballpark
Item pic

 

make pizza+salad

699 Park Blvd, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
kids mac-n-cheese$8.00
kids' portion of a crowd pleaser
mac+cheese$11.00
a cheesy dish of baked rotini pasta, cheddar cheese and alfredo sauce, served with an herb-butter breadstick
More about make pizza+salad
Item pic

 

Knotty Barrel - San Diego - East Village

844 Market Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mac & Cheese$17.95
English Cheddar, Pasta Shells, English Peas, & Topped with House Made Bread Crumbs
KIDS Mac & Cheese (no peas or bread crumbs)$9.00
English Cheddar & Pasta Shells
Side Mac & Cheese$9.00
English Cheddar, Pasta Shells, English Peas, Topped with House-Made Breadcrumbs
More about Knotty Barrel - San Diego - East Village

