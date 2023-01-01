Mac and cheese in East Village
East Village restaurants that serve mac and cheese
More about Bub's at the Ballpark
Bub's at the Ballpark
715 J ST., SAN DIEGO
|Mac N Cheese
|$13.75
Oh yes please! This is the classic cheddar cheese mac you always loved!! Add chicken, burger or shrimp to your mac.
More about make pizza+salad
make pizza+salad
699 Park Blvd, San Diego
|kids mac-n-cheese
|$8.00
kids' portion of a crowd pleaser
|mac+cheese
|$11.00
a cheesy dish of baked rotini pasta, cheddar cheese and alfredo sauce, served with an herb-butter breadstick
More about Knotty Barrel - San Diego - East Village
Knotty Barrel - San Diego - East Village
844 Market Street, San Diego
|Mac & Cheese
|$17.95
English Cheddar, Pasta Shells, English Peas, & Topped with House Made Bread Crumbs
|KIDS Mac & Cheese (no peas or bread crumbs)
|$9.00
English Cheddar & Pasta Shells
|Side Mac & Cheese
|$9.00
English Cheddar, Pasta Shells, English Peas, Topped with House-Made Breadcrumbs