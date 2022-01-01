Gaslamp American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Gaslamp
More about Vin De Syrah
Vin De Syrah
901 Fifth Avnue, San Diego
|Popular items
|Mad Hatter Box
|$150.00
Specially curated assortment of six wines and charcuterie box. Includes artisanal cheeses, cured meats, fresh & dried fruit, honey & jam, macarons (gf), Raincoast oat crisps( gf), French baguette, and an assortment of additional accoutrements. Serves 4-6.
|August 26th - Virtual Pinot & Petals 7pm
|$105.00
A.H.R. Florals brings you a course in keepin' fresh & pretty. Learn the in's & out's of floral design and create your very own glorious arrangement. Class will include a fresh set of summer blooms and stylish vase you’ll want to refill over and over again. Enjoy the course while drinking a bottle of wine, hand picked by our in-house sommelier (choice of sparkling, white, rose, or red) & a charcuterie board. Free delivery up to 20 miles day of, between 11-2pm. Please note address for delivery or email vip@syrahwineparlor.com to schedule a pick-up.
|CAB & A SLAB
|$150.00
1 bottle of Unshackled by the Prisoner
Wine Co.
2- 14 oz Dry Aged 60 day NY Strip Steaks certified Angus Beef
Side of Truffle Butter
Rosemary FINGERLING POTATOES
Baguette with oil& vinegar
2 individual New York Cheesecakes
*available for pickup from 11am-7pm Saturday*
More about Smoking Gun & Spill the Beans
Smoking Gun & Spill the Beans
555 Market Street, San Diego
|Popular items
|Cinna-Bee
|$4.20
Honey, homemade cinnamon simple syrup, espresso, milk
|La Vida Mocha
|$4.20
Aztec chocolate, dark chocolate, espresso, milk
|Mc Lovin'
|$10.99
Your choice of bagel or bun, sausage, scrambled egg, american cheese, maple butter
More about Barleymash
FRENCH FRIES
Barleymash
600 5th Ave, San Diego
|Popular items
|BLACK AND BLEU
|$17.50
blackened beef patty, bleu cheese crumbles, ale-aioli, whiskey-caramelized onions, applewood-smoked bacon
|BABY SPINACH
|$16.00
heirloom cherry tomatoes, sun dried cranberries, granny smith apples, red on- ion, candied walnuts, bleu cheese crumbles, honey mustard vinaigrette
|CHICKEN WINGS
|$18.00
1 lbs of beer- brined oven roasted chicken wings
More about Cerveza Jack's Gaslamp
FRENCH FRIES
Cerveza Jack's Gaslamp
322 Fifth Ave, San Diego
|Popular items
|Fried Chicken Taco
|$15.50
hot honey, avocado, smoked tomato & corn pico, alabama white bbq sauce, flour tortillas, fries
|Buttermilk Biscuits
|$6.75
blackberry preserves, hot honey, butter
|Corn, Jalapeno & Crab Hush Puppies
|$10.50
cilantro-lime aioli