Gaslamp American restaurants you'll love

Go
Gaslamp restaurants
Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Gaslamp

Vin De Syrah image

 

Vin De Syrah

901 Fifth Avnue, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Mad Hatter Box$150.00
Specially curated assortment of six wines and charcuterie box. Includes artisanal cheeses, cured meats, fresh & dried fruit, honey & jam, macarons (gf), Raincoast oat crisps( gf), French baguette, and an assortment of additional accoutrements. Serves 4-6.
August 26th - Virtual Pinot & Petals 7pm$105.00
A.H.R. Florals brings you a course in keepin' fresh & pretty. Learn the in's & out's of floral design and create your very own glorious arrangement. Class will include a fresh set of summer blooms and stylish vase you’ll want to refill over and over again. Enjoy the course while drinking a bottle of wine, hand picked by our in-house sommelier (choice of sparkling, white, rose, or red) & a charcuterie board. Free delivery up to 20 miles day of, between 11-2pm. Please note address for delivery or email vip@syrahwineparlor.com to schedule a pick-up.
CAB & A SLAB$150.00
1 bottle of Unshackled by the Prisoner
Wine Co.
2- 14 oz Dry Aged 60 day NY Strip Steaks certified Angus Beef
Side of Truffle Butter
Rosemary FINGERLING POTATOES
Baguette with oil& vinegar
2 individual New York Cheesecakes
*available for pickup from 11am-7pm Saturday*
More about Vin De Syrah
Smoking Gun & Spill the Beans image

 

Smoking Gun & Spill the Beans

555 Market Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cinna-Bee$4.20
Honey, homemade cinnamon simple syrup, espresso, milk
La Vida Mocha$4.20
Aztec chocolate, dark chocolate, espresso, milk
Mc Lovin'$10.99
Your choice of bagel or bun, sausage, scrambled egg, american cheese, maple butter
More about Smoking Gun & Spill the Beans
Barleymash image

FRENCH FRIES

Barleymash

600 5th Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.1 (3695 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
BLACK AND BLEU$17.50
blackened beef patty, bleu cheese crumbles, ale-aioli, whiskey-caramelized onions, applewood-smoked bacon
BABY SPINACH$16.00
heirloom cherry tomatoes, sun dried cranberries, granny smith apples, red on- ion, candied walnuts, bleu cheese crumbles, honey mustard vinaigrette
CHICKEN WINGS$18.00
1 lbs of beer- brined oven roasted chicken wings
More about Barleymash
Banner pic

FRENCH FRIES

Cerveza Jack's Gaslamp

322 Fifth Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.1 (105 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Fried Chicken Taco$15.50
hot honey, avocado, smoked tomato & corn pico, alabama white bbq sauce, flour tortillas, fries
Buttermilk Biscuits$6.75
blackberry preserves, hot honey, butter
Corn, Jalapeno & Crab Hush Puppies$10.50
cilantro-lime aioli
More about Cerveza Jack's Gaslamp
UNION Kitchen & Tap image

 

UNION Kitchen & Tap

333 Fifth Ave, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
UNION BURGER$16.95
UNION DRY RUBBED WINGS$14.95
More about UNION Kitchen & Tap

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Gaslamp

Tacos

Shrimp Tempura

Cookies

Nachos

Burritos

Pretzels

Map

More near Gaslamp to explore

North Park

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Point Loma

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

University Heights

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Kensington

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

University City

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Mira Mesa

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

Mission Valley

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Grantville

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Golden Hill

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston