Gaslamp bars & lounges you'll love

Vin De Syrah

 

Vin De Syrah

901 Fifth Avnue, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Mad Hatter Box$150.00
Specially curated assortment of six wines and charcuterie box. Includes artisanal cheeses, cured meats, fresh & dried fruit, honey & jam, macarons (gf), Raincoast oat crisps( gf), French baguette, and an assortment of additional accoutrements. Serves 4-6.
August 26th - Virtual Pinot & Petals 7pm$105.00
A.H.R. Florals brings you a course in keepin' fresh & pretty. Learn the in's & out's of floral design and create your very own glorious arrangement. Class will include a fresh set of summer blooms and stylish vase you’ll want to refill over and over again. Enjoy the course while drinking a bottle of wine, hand picked by our in-house sommelier (choice of sparkling, white, rose, or red) & a charcuterie board. Free delivery up to 20 miles day of, between 11-2pm. Please note address for delivery or email vip@syrahwineparlor.com to schedule a pick-up.
CAB & A SLAB$150.00
1 bottle of Unshackled by the Prisoner
Wine Co.
2- 14 oz Dry Aged 60 day NY Strip Steaks certified Angus Beef
Side of Truffle Butter
Rosemary FINGERLING POTATOES
Baguette with oil& vinegar
2 individual New York Cheesecakes
*available for pickup from 11am-7pm Saturday*
More about Vin De Syrah
Gaslamp Tavern

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Gaslamp Tavern

868 5th Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.3 (881 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Brisket Grilled Cheese$14.00
smoked brisket, gruyere cheese, with garlic coffee bbq aioli on sourdough, served with fries and slaw
The Friar Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Ghost Fried Tenders, House Slaw, Pickles and Voodoo Aioli
Louisiana Spiced Tenders 5pc$15.00
Tender Fried Chicken with Toasted aromatics a hint of spice and a lite super crispy crust 5pc with fries, slaw and 2 sauces
More about Gaslamp Tavern
Smoking Gun & Spill the Beans

 

Smoking Gun & Spill the Beans

555 Market Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cinna-Bee$4.20
Honey, homemade cinnamon simple syrup, espresso, milk
La Vida Mocha$4.20
Aztec chocolate, dark chocolate, espresso, milk
Mc Lovin'$10.99
Your choice of bagel or bun, sausage, scrambled egg, american cheese, maple butter
More about Smoking Gun & Spill the Beans
The Blind Burro

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

The Blind Burro

639 J st, San Diego

Avg 4.1 (2000 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Traditional Guac$12.00
Mashed avocado, mixed with tomato, onion, lime juice, garlic, and cilantro.
(ALLERGIES- GARLIC, ONION, GLUTEN) VEGAN
Burro Bowl$12.00
A bowl filled with Poblano Rice, Pinto Beans, shredded iceberg lettuce, topped with Queso Fresco, Pickled Radishes, Avocado and Salsa Verde. Protein options include: chicken, carnitas, shrimp, skirt steak, and salmon.
(ALLERGIES- GLUTEN, GARLIC, CHILIES, SEEDS, DAIRY)
Nachos$13.00
Flour and corn tortilla chips layered with Manchego cheese, triple chile cheese sauce, pico de gallo, radish, candied jalapenos, taco shop guac, and queso cotija Choice of Protein
(ALLERGIES- GLUTEN, ONIONS, GARLIC, CHILIES, SEEDS, DAIRY)
More about The Blind Burro
Bang Bang

SUSHI

Bang Bang

526 Market St, San Diego

Avg 4 (1632 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Bang Bang$17.00
Crab, avocado, asparagus topped with salmon, seared with jalapeno and spicy ponzu pico de gallo.
Godzilla$18.00
Crab, shrimp tempura, avocado topped with tuna, tobiko, micro cilantro and chipotle/habanero sauce.
Shrimp Tempura$13.00
Shrimp tempura, crab blend, cucumber, avocado
More about Bang Bang
Barleymash

FRENCH FRIES

Barleymash

600 5th Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.1 (3695 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
BLACK AND BLEU$17.50
blackened beef patty, bleu cheese crumbles, ale-aioli, whiskey-caramelized onions, applewood-smoked bacon
BABY SPINACH$16.00
heirloom cherry tomatoes, sun dried cranberries, granny smith apples, red on- ion, candied walnuts, bleu cheese crumbles, honey mustard vinaigrette
CHICKEN WINGS$18.00
1 lbs of beer- brined oven roasted chicken wings
More about Barleymash
Karina's Cantina

 

Karina's Cantina

755 5TH AVENUE, SAN DIEGO

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Carnitas Taco (2)$11.00
Seasoned braised pork, corn tortilla, crema and pico de gallo
Ceviche Trio$25.00
Sampler with Ceviche Karina’s, Pescado Ceviche and Ceviche Dona
Ines.
Ceviche Karina's$21.00
Our signature ceviche with chopped shrimp, cucumber, avocado &
cilantro in Karina’s spicy chile serrano sauce.
More about Karina's Cantina
Banner pic

FRENCH FRIES

Cerveza Jack's Gaslamp

322 Fifth Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.1 (105 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Fried Chicken Taco$15.50
hot honey, avocado, smoked tomato & corn pico, alabama white bbq sauce, flour tortillas, fries
Buttermilk Biscuits$6.75
blackberry preserves, hot honey, butter
Corn, Jalapeno & Crab Hush Puppies$10.50
cilantro-lime aioli
More about Cerveza Jack's Gaslamp
UNION Kitchen & Tap

 

UNION Kitchen & Tap

333 Fifth Ave, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
UNION BURGER$16.95
UNION DRY RUBBED WINGS$14.95
More about UNION Kitchen & Tap
Rooftop Cinema Club

 

Rooftop Cinema Club

1 Market Pl, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Twizzlers$4.75
7oz
Popcorn Tub 46oz$5.00
46oz
Diet Coke$2.75
12oz
More about Rooftop Cinema Club
Henry's Pub

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Henry's Pub

618 5th Ave, San Diego

Avg 4 (2367 reviews)
Takeout
More about Henry's Pub

