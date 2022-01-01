Gaslamp bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Gaslamp
More about Vin De Syrah
Vin De Syrah
901 Fifth Avnue, San Diego
|Popular items
|Mad Hatter Box
|$150.00
Specially curated assortment of six wines and charcuterie box. Includes artisanal cheeses, cured meats, fresh & dried fruit, honey & jam, macarons (gf), Raincoast oat crisps( gf), French baguette, and an assortment of additional accoutrements. Serves 4-6.
|August 26th - Virtual Pinot & Petals 7pm
|$105.00
A.H.R. Florals brings you a course in keepin' fresh & pretty. Learn the in's & out's of floral design and create your very own glorious arrangement. Class will include a fresh set of summer blooms and stylish vase you’ll want to refill over and over again. Enjoy the course while drinking a bottle of wine, hand picked by our in-house sommelier (choice of sparkling, white, rose, or red) & a charcuterie board. Free delivery up to 20 miles day of, between 11-2pm. Please note address for delivery or email vip@syrahwineparlor.com to schedule a pick-up.
|CAB & A SLAB
|$150.00
1 bottle of Unshackled by the Prisoner
Wine Co.
2- 14 oz Dry Aged 60 day NY Strip Steaks certified Angus Beef
Side of Truffle Butter
Rosemary FINGERLING POTATOES
Baguette with oil& vinegar
2 individual New York Cheesecakes
*available for pickup from 11am-7pm Saturday*
More about Gaslamp Tavern
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Gaslamp Tavern
868 5th Ave, San Diego
|Popular items
|Brisket Grilled Cheese
|$14.00
smoked brisket, gruyere cheese, with garlic coffee bbq aioli on sourdough, served with fries and slaw
|The Friar Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Ghost Fried Tenders, House Slaw, Pickles and Voodoo Aioli
|Louisiana Spiced Tenders 5pc
|$15.00
Tender Fried Chicken with Toasted aromatics a hint of spice and a lite super crispy crust 5pc with fries, slaw and 2 sauces
More about Smoking Gun & Spill the Beans
Smoking Gun & Spill the Beans
555 Market Street, San Diego
|Popular items
|Cinna-Bee
|$4.20
Honey, homemade cinnamon simple syrup, espresso, milk
|La Vida Mocha
|$4.20
Aztec chocolate, dark chocolate, espresso, milk
|Mc Lovin'
|$10.99
Your choice of bagel or bun, sausage, scrambled egg, american cheese, maple butter
More about The Blind Burro
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
The Blind Burro
639 J st, San Diego
|Popular items
|Traditional Guac
|$12.00
Mashed avocado, mixed with tomato, onion, lime juice, garlic, and cilantro.
(ALLERGIES- GARLIC, ONION, GLUTEN) VEGAN
|Burro Bowl
|$12.00
A bowl filled with Poblano Rice, Pinto Beans, shredded iceberg lettuce, topped with Queso Fresco, Pickled Radishes, Avocado and Salsa Verde. Protein options include: chicken, carnitas, shrimp, skirt steak, and salmon.
(ALLERGIES- GLUTEN, GARLIC, CHILIES, SEEDS, DAIRY)
|Nachos
|$13.00
Flour and corn tortilla chips layered with Manchego cheese, triple chile cheese sauce, pico de gallo, radish, candied jalapenos, taco shop guac, and queso cotija Choice of Protein
(ALLERGIES- GLUTEN, ONIONS, GARLIC, CHILIES, SEEDS, DAIRY)
More about Bang Bang
SUSHI
Bang Bang
526 Market St, San Diego
|Popular items
|Bang Bang
|$17.00
Crab, avocado, asparagus topped with salmon, seared with jalapeno and spicy ponzu pico de gallo.
|Godzilla
|$18.00
Crab, shrimp tempura, avocado topped with tuna, tobiko, micro cilantro and chipotle/habanero sauce.
|Shrimp Tempura
|$13.00
Shrimp tempura, crab blend, cucumber, avocado
More about Barleymash
FRENCH FRIES
Barleymash
600 5th Ave, San Diego
|Popular items
|BLACK AND BLEU
|$17.50
blackened beef patty, bleu cheese crumbles, ale-aioli, whiskey-caramelized onions, applewood-smoked bacon
|BABY SPINACH
|$16.00
heirloom cherry tomatoes, sun dried cranberries, granny smith apples, red on- ion, candied walnuts, bleu cheese crumbles, honey mustard vinaigrette
|CHICKEN WINGS
|$18.00
1 lbs of beer- brined oven roasted chicken wings
More about Karina's Cantina
Karina's Cantina
755 5TH AVENUE, SAN DIEGO
|Popular items
|Carnitas Taco (2)
|$11.00
Seasoned braised pork, corn tortilla, crema and pico de gallo
|Ceviche Trio
|$25.00
Sampler with Ceviche Karina’s, Pescado Ceviche and Ceviche Dona
Ines.
|Ceviche Karina's
|$21.00
Our signature ceviche with chopped shrimp, cucumber, avocado &
cilantro in Karina’s spicy chile serrano sauce.
More about Cerveza Jack's Gaslamp
FRENCH FRIES
Cerveza Jack's Gaslamp
322 Fifth Ave, San Diego
|Popular items
|Fried Chicken Taco
|$15.50
hot honey, avocado, smoked tomato & corn pico, alabama white bbq sauce, flour tortillas, fries
|Buttermilk Biscuits
|$6.75
blackberry preserves, hot honey, butter
|Corn, Jalapeno & Crab Hush Puppies
|$10.50
cilantro-lime aioli
More about UNION Kitchen & Tap
UNION Kitchen & Tap
333 Fifth Ave, San Diego
|Popular items
|UNION BURGER
|$16.95
|UNION DRY RUBBED WINGS
|$14.95
More about Rooftop Cinema Club
Rooftop Cinema Club
1 Market Pl, San Diego
|Popular items
|Twizzlers
|$4.75
7oz
|Popcorn Tub 46oz
|$5.00
46oz
|Diet Coke
|$2.75
12oz