Calamari in Gaslamp

Gaslamp restaurants
Gaslamp restaurants that serve calamari

The Blind Burro image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

The Blind Burro

639 J st, San Diego

Avg 4.1 (2000 reviews)
Takeout
Calamari$16.00
Premium loligo squid (tubes & tentacles) dredged in egg wash and flour blend (all purpose flour, rice flour, cornstarch, potato starch, and spices) then deep dried and topped with chopped cilantro. It is served with macha aioli (macha & mayo) and avocado salsa verde (avocado blended with our salsa verde) NO OPTIONS FOR TUBES ONLY FROM THE GUEST, IF THEY DEMAND IT THEIR PORTION WILL BE SMALLER. (ALLERGENS- DAIRY, GLUTEN, CHILIES, SEEDS, NUTS, PEANUTS, ONION, GARLIC)
More about The Blind Burro
TAKA Sushi image

 

Taka Sushi - San Diego

555 5th Ave, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fried Calamari Salad$13.00
Fried calamari, mixed greens with tosazu (sweet vinaigrette)
More about Taka Sushi - San Diego

