Ceviche in Gaslamp

Gaslamp restaurants
Gaslamp restaurants that serve ceviche

The Blind Burro image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

The Blind Burro

639 J st, San Diego

Avg 4.1 (2000 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Baja Ceviche$17.00
Fully cooked Chopped Mexican white shrimp and bay scallops tossed with tomato, onion, avocado, cilantro, lime juice, and olive oil. Served with chips.
(ALLERGIES- SHELLFISH, ONIONS) GLUTEN FREE (without chips)
More about The Blind Burro
Karina's Cantina image

 

Karina's Cantina

755 5TH AVENUE, SAN DIEGO

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Ceviche Karina's$21.00
Our signature ceviche with chopped shrimp, cucumber, avocado &
cilantro in Karina’s spicy chile serrano sauce.
Ceviche Dona Ines$21.00
Cooked shrimp in lime juice with mango, jicama, pepino and toasted
red chile de árbol.
More about Karina's Cantina

