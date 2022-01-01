Ceviche in Gaslamp
The Blind Burro
639 J st, San Diego
|Baja Ceviche
|$17.00
Fully cooked Chopped Mexican white shrimp and bay scallops tossed with tomato, onion, avocado, cilantro, lime juice, and olive oil. Served with chips.
(ALLERGIES- SHELLFISH, ONIONS) GLUTEN FREE (without chips)
Karina's Cantina
755 5TH AVENUE, SAN DIEGO
|Ceviche Karina's
|$21.00
Our signature ceviche with chopped shrimp, cucumber, avocado &
cilantro in Karina’s spicy chile serrano sauce.
|Ceviche Dona Ines
|$21.00
Cooked shrimp in lime juice with mango, jicama, pepino and toasted
red chile de árbol.