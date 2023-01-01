Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chips and salsa in
Gaslamp
/
San Diego
/
Gaslamp
/
Chips And Salsa
Gaslamp restaurants that serve chips and salsa
Smoking Gun & Spill the Beans - 555 Market Street
555 Market Street, San Diego
No reviews yet
CHIPS n SALSA
$3.00
More about Smoking Gun & Spill the Beans - 555 Market Street
Coastal Cantina
431 E St, San Diego
No reviews yet
Chips & Salsa
$5.00
More about Coastal Cantina
Browse other tasty dishes in Gaslamp
Cookies
Fish Tacos
Sashimi
Tacos
Burritos
Seaweed Salad
Shrimp Tacos
Enchiladas
More near Gaslamp to explore
North Park
Avg 4.3
(34 restaurants)
Point Loma
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
University Heights
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Mira Mesa
Avg 3.9
(6 restaurants)
Kensington
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Mission Valley
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
University City
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Grantville
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
Golden Hill
Avg 4.6
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(75 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(986 restaurants)
Yuma
Avg 4
(28 restaurants)
Oxnard
Avg 4.4
(22 restaurants)
Bakersfield
Avg 4.4
(72 restaurants)
Santa Maria
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(122 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.5
(279 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(313 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(263 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(304 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(644 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston