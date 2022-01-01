Tacos in Gaslamp

Go
Gaslamp restaurants
Toast

Gaslamp restaurants that serve tacos

The Blind Burro image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

The Blind Burro

639 J st, San Diego

Avg 4.1 (2000 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Veggie Tacos$16.00
2 corn tortillas topped with lemon-Serrano crema, spiced crispy cauliflower (tossed in rice flour, chipotle powder, garlic powder, coriander, salt, and fried), kale-cabbage slaw, chipotle- orange BBQ sauce, avocado slice, and julienned radish
(ALLERGIES- GARLIC, DAIRY, CHILIES, SEEDS) GLUTEN FREE
Tacos De Pollo$16.00
2 corn tortillas topped with 4 oz grilled chicken, guacamole tradicional and pico de gallo.
(ALLERGIES- ONIONS, GARLIC) GLUTEN FREE
More about The Blind Burro
Karina's Cantina image

 

Karina's Cantina

755 5TH AVENUE, SAN DIEGO

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pescado Taco (2)$12.00
Corn tortilla with beer battered fish Baja style
Carnitas Taco (2)$11.00
Seasoned braised pork, corn tortilla, crema and pico de gallo
Rib Eye Steak Taco (2)$12.00
Thin sliced rib eye steak topped with guacamole, cilantro & onions in a flour tortilla
More about Karina's Cantina
Banner pic

FRENCH FRIES

Cerveza Jack's Gaslamp

322 Fifth Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.1 (105 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Chicken Taco$15.50
hot honey, avocado, smoked tomato & corn pico, alabama white bbq sauce, flour tortillas, fries
Smoked Carnitas Taco$15.50
crispy onion, cilantro, avocado, tomatillo bbq sauce, flour tortillas, fries
Crispy Crawfish Taco$16.50
remoulade, avocado pico, carolina slaw, flour tortillas, fries
More about Cerveza Jack's Gaslamp

Browse other tasty dishes in Gaslamp

Cookies

Shrimp Tempura

Pretzels

Chicken Sandwiches

Burritos

Map

More near Gaslamp to explore

North Park

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Point Loma

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

University Heights

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Kensington

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

University City

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Mira Mesa

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

Mission Valley

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Grantville

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Golden Hill

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (491 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (71 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (171 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (176 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (139 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (164 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (366 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston