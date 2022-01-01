Tacos in Gaslamp

2 corn tortillas topped with lemon-Serrano crema, spiced crispy cauliflower (tossed in rice flour, chipotle powder, garlic powder, coriander, salt, and fried), kale-cabbage slaw, chipotle- orange BBQ sauce, avocado slice, and julienned radish

(ALLERGIES- GARLIC, DAIRY, CHILIES, SEEDS) GLUTEN FREE

