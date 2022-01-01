Tacos in Gaslamp
Gaslamp restaurants that serve tacos
The Blind Burro
639 J st, San Diego
|Veggie Tacos
|$16.00
2 corn tortillas topped with lemon-Serrano crema, spiced crispy cauliflower (tossed in rice flour, chipotle powder, garlic powder, coriander, salt, and fried), kale-cabbage slaw, chipotle- orange BBQ sauce, avocado slice, and julienned radish
(ALLERGIES- GARLIC, DAIRY, CHILIES, SEEDS) GLUTEN FREE
|Tacos De Pollo
|$16.00
2 corn tortillas topped with 4 oz grilled chicken, guacamole tradicional and pico de gallo.
(ALLERGIES- ONIONS, GARLIC) GLUTEN FREE
Karina's Cantina
755 5TH AVENUE, SAN DIEGO
|Pescado Taco (2)
|$12.00
Corn tortilla with beer battered fish Baja style
|Carnitas Taco (2)
|$11.00
Seasoned braised pork, corn tortilla, crema and pico de gallo
|Rib Eye Steak Taco (2)
|$12.00
Thin sliced rib eye steak topped with guacamole, cilantro & onions in a flour tortilla
Cerveza Jack's Gaslamp
322 Fifth Ave, San Diego
|Fried Chicken Taco
|$15.50
hot honey, avocado, smoked tomato & corn pico, alabama white bbq sauce, flour tortillas, fries
|Smoked Carnitas Taco
|$15.50
crispy onion, cilantro, avocado, tomatillo bbq sauce, flour tortillas, fries
|Crispy Crawfish Taco
|$16.50
remoulade, avocado pico, carolina slaw, flour tortillas, fries