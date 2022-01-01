Grantville restaurants you'll love

Grantville restaurants
Toast

Grantville's top cuisines

American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Must-try Grantville restaurants

S3 Coffee Bar

ACAI BOWL

S3 Coffee Bar

6225 Mission Gorge Rd, San Diego

Avg 4.7 (2141 reviews)
Takeout
Acai Bowl$9.25
Organic acai sorbet, honey granola, bananas, strawberries, blueberries, coconut chips, almond slices, condense milk and honey drizzle.
Cold Brew$4.15
24 hours slow steeped coffee for extra smoothness
Dirty Chai
Spiced chai latte with espresso and milk. Finished with a dash of cinnamon.
Sombrero Mexican Food

FRENCH FRIES

Sombrero Mexican Food

6178 Mission Gorge Road, San Diego

Avg 4.4 (7990 reviews)
Takeout
Healthy Chicken Bowl$8.90
Shredded chicken, whole beans, rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, side of chips
Deluxe Breakfast Burrito$7.69
Choice of protein, egg, potato and cheese
One Item Combo$10.49
Choice of entrée, two sides and drink
Brothers Provisions

 

Brothers Provisions

16451 Bernardo Center Dr., San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
