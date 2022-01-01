Hillcrest American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Hillcrest
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Common Stock
3805 Fifth Ave, San Diego
Popular items
CRISPY CHIX SAND
$14.00
CLASSIC | crispy chicken breast, bacon, melted muenster cheese, and house made ranch coleslaw
NASHVILLE STYLE | Classic + Nashville Style Hot Sauce
COMEBACK STYLE | Nashville hot chicken breast, sharp white cheddar, pickles, ranch coleslaw, + comeback sauce
BURGER
$14.00
KALE SALAD
$13.00
TAPAS
Barrel & Board
1027 University Ave, San Diego
Popular items
Cheese & Fruit Board (1-2 People)
$26.00
Chefs choice of 3 artisan cheeses of the season. Garnished Generously with Grapes, Berries, Cherries, Port Wine Macerated Figs, Sherry Macerated Dried Cranberries, French Candied Walnuts, Fig Preserves, and Our House Made Fruit Preserves. Crostini, Crackers, and Soft Sliced Baguette.
XMAS EVE *Cheese & Charcuterie Board* (1-2 People)
$32.00
XMAS EVE PREORDER pickup 12/24 noon- 4pm only
Chefs choice of 3 artisan cheeses of the season and these fine domestic and imported charcuterie meats. Spanish Dry Chorizo, Calabrese Salami and Barolo Red Wine Salami. House Pickled Vegetables, Mediterranean Olives with House Made Preserved Lemon, Cornichons, Roasted Peppers. Soft Sliced Baguette and Crackers.
Cheese & Charcuterie Board (1-2 People)
$32.00
Chefs choice of 3 artisan cheeses of the season and these fine domestic and imported charcuterie meats. Spanish Dry Chorizo, Calabrese Salami and Barolo Red Wine Salami. House Pickled Vegetables, Mediterranean Olives with House Made Preserved Lemon, Cornichons, Roasted Peppers. Soft Sliced Baguette and Crackers.
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Urban MO's Bar & Grill
308 University Ave, San Diego
Popular items
BIG KAHUNA BURGER
$14.50
Cheddar, Jack, Grilled Pineapple, Sautéed Mushrooms, Teriyaki Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Thousand Island. Served on your choice of bun.
FLAMING WRAP
$14.95
Crispy or Grilled Chicken, Hot Wings Sauce, Bacon, Cheddar, Jack, Romaine, Blue Cheese or Ranch. Tortilla
RANCH WRAP
$14.95
Crispy or Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Cheddar, Jack, Tomato, Romaine, Ranch. Tortilla
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Trust Restaurant
3752 Park Blvd, San Diego
Popular items
Hush Puppies
$22.00
house made ham, house cultured honey butter
Ricotta Agnolotti
$25.00
black garlic streusel, shaved truffle, panna, basil
Shrimp + Sausage
$23.00
andouille, garbanzo beans, tomato, herb butter, wood grilled bread