Hillcrest American restaurants you'll love

Chefs choice of 3 artisan cheeses of the season and these fine domestic and imported charcuterie meats. Spanish Dry Chorizo, Calabrese Salami and Barolo Red Wine Salami. House Pickled Vegetables, Mediterranean Olives with House Made Preserved Lemon, Cornichons, Roasted Peppers. Soft Sliced Baguette and Crackers.

