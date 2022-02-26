Hillcrest bars & lounges you'll love

Hillcrest restaurants
Toast

Must-try bars & lounges in Hillcrest

Common Stock image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Common Stock

3805 Fifth Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.9 (1127 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
CRISPY CHIX SAND$14.00
CLASSIC | crispy chicken breast, bacon, melted muenster cheese, and house made ranch coleslaw
NASHVILLE STYLE | Classic + Nashville Style Hot Sauce
COMEBACK STYLE | Nashville hot chicken breast, sharp white cheddar, pickles, ranch coleslaw, + comeback sauce
BURGER$14.00
KALE SALAD$13.00
More about Common Stock
Urban MO's Bar & Grill image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Urban MO's Bar & Grill

308 University Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.3 (3242 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
BIG KAHUNA BURGER$14.50
Cheddar, Jack, Grilled Pineapple, Sautéed Mushrooms, Teriyaki Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Thousand Island. Served on your choice of bun.
FLAMING WRAP$14.95
Crispy or Grilled Chicken, Hot Wings Sauce, Bacon, Cheddar, Jack, Romaine, Blue Cheese or Ranch. Tortilla
RANCH WRAP$14.95
Crispy or Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Cheddar, Jack, Tomato, Romaine, Ranch. Tortilla
More about Urban MO's Bar & Grill
Baja Betty's image

SEAFOOD • GRILL

Baja Betty's

1421 University Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (171 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mi Casa Margarita$9.25
100% blue agave El Jimador tequila, Triple Sec and Sweet & Sour served frozen or prepped to be poured over ice
2 Item Combination Plate$15.50
Pick any two items to build your own combination plate, comes with rice and beans
Chips & Salsa$7.00
made fresh daily| roasted tomatoes, grilled Serrano peppers, chopped onions, cilantro and fresh lime juice | corn tortilla chips.
More about Baja Betty's
Trust Restaurant image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Trust Restaurant

3752 Park Blvd, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (1217 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Hush Puppies$22.00
house made ham, house cultured honey butter
Ricotta Agnolotti$25.00
black garlic streusel, shaved truffle, panna, basil
Shrimp + Sausage$23.00
andouille, garbanzo beans, tomato, herb butter, wood grilled bread
More about Trust Restaurant
insideOUT image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

insideOUT

1642 University Avenue, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (1741 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
HIH Show Four Top Table (Fountain Side Seating)$100.00
HIH Show Two Top Table (Ramp Seating)$50.00
February WINE CLUB: Bella Grace (Feb 26th, 2022 @ 3pm-5pm)$35.00
More about insideOUT

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Hillcrest

Gyoza

Street Tacos

Garlic Naan

Cookies

Nachos

Tacos

Samosa

Naan

