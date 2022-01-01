Cake in Hillcrest

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hillcrest restaurants
Toast

Hillcrest restaurants that serve cake

Item pic

 

Breakfast Bitch SD

3825 5th Ave., San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Vegan Cakes$13.00
Fluffy pancakes naturally sweetened with vanilla protein and topped with berries. Vegan.
More about Breakfast Bitch SD
Item pic

COOKIES • CUPCAKES • CAKES

Starry Lane Bakery

3925 Fourth Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (428 reviews)
Takeout
Lemon Pound Cake$7.50
Can you ever get enough lemon? We certaintly don't think so! These mini lemon loaves topped with sweet lemon icing are sure to satisfy that craving in no time.
4" Basic Cake with Message$35.00
Basic 4" round cake is 2 layers of cake with 1 layer of filling in between, decorated with a swirl side, borders and a message. This cake is perfect for 1-2 people, it also makes a fantastic smash cake. (Only 4 words for message on this cake.)
4" Basic Cake with Rose (No Message)$35.00
Basic 4" round cake is 2 layers of cake with 1 layer of filling in between, decorated with a swirl side, borders, and 1 rose. This cake is perfect for 1-2 people, it also makes a fantastic smash cake. (This cake does not include a message.)
More about Starry Lane Bakery

