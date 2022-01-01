Cake in Hillcrest
Hillcrest restaurants that serve cake
Breakfast Bitch SD
3825 5th Ave., San Diego
|Vegan Cakes
|$13.00
Fluffy pancakes naturally sweetened with vanilla protein and topped with berries. Vegan.
COOKIES • CUPCAKES • CAKES
Starry Lane Bakery
3925 Fourth Ave, San Diego
|Lemon Pound Cake
|$7.50
Can you ever get enough lemon? We certaintly don't think so! These mini lemon loaves topped with sweet lemon icing are sure to satisfy that craving in no time.
|4" Basic Cake with Message
|$35.00
Basic 4" round cake is 2 layers of cake with 1 layer of filling in between, decorated with a swirl side, borders and a message. This cake is perfect for 1-2 people, it also makes a fantastic smash cake. (Only 4 words for message on this cake.)
|4" Basic Cake with Rose (No Message)
|$35.00
Basic 4" round cake is 2 layers of cake with 1 layer of filling in between, decorated with a swirl side, borders, and 1 rose. This cake is perfect for 1-2 people, it also makes a fantastic smash cake. (This cake does not include a message.)