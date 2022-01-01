Cookies in Hillcrest
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Common Stock
3805 Fifth Ave, San Diego
|COOKIES
|$6.00
COOKIES • CUPCAKES • CAKES
Starry Lane Bakery
3925 Fourth Ave, San Diego
|Christmas Tree Sugar Cookies
|$2.00
Sparkly green Christmas tree cookies are sure to make Santa happy this year. And we're sure he won't mind if you sneak a few.
|Sugar Cookies
|$1.25
A Starry Lane Sugar Cookie is the perfect finish for any meal. Great for treating your children for a job well done. Their not to big, not to small, and made with clean simple flavors that won't overwhelm your little one's taste buds.
|Gingerbread Cookies
|$2.00
These gingerbread cookies are almost too cute to eat! The perfect combination of sweet and spicy, firm and tender, They're only here for a few short weeks, so don't miss out.