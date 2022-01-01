Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry in Hillcrest

Hillcrest restaurants
Hillcrest restaurants that serve curry

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS

India Palace Banquet & Catering

3960 Fifth Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (3003 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lamb Goan Curry$23.00
A coconut curry blended with spices and coconut milk.
Shrimp Goan Curry$23.00
A coconut curry blended with spices and coconut milk.
Fish Goan Curry$28.00
A coconut curry blended with spices and coconut milk.
More about India Palace Banquet & Catering
RAMEN • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Nishiki Ramen-Hillcrest

1040 University Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (2365 reviews)
Takeout
Japanese Pork Curry Rice$9.95
Curry Vegetarian Ramen$15.45
Creamy Soy Bean based broth with Japanese Curry flavor. Marinated and slow cooked Organic Tofu Chashu, Corn, Green Onion and a slice of Tomato.
Curry Pork Ramen$14.95
Creamy Soy Bean based broth with Japanese Curry flavor. Pork Belly Chashu, Corn, Green Onion, a slice of Tomato and Naruto (Fish Cake).
More about Nishiki Ramen-Hillcrest

