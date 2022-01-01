Curry in Hillcrest
More about India Palace Banquet & Catering
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS
India Palace Banquet & Catering
3960 Fifth Ave, San Diego
|Lamb Goan Curry
|$23.00
A coconut curry blended with spices and coconut milk.
|Shrimp Goan Curry
|$23.00
A coconut curry blended with spices and coconut milk.
|Fish Goan Curry
|$28.00
A coconut curry blended with spices and coconut milk.
More about Nishiki Ramen-Hillcrest
RAMEN • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
Nishiki Ramen-Hillcrest
1040 University Ave, San Diego
|Japanese Pork Curry Rice
|$9.95
|Curry Vegetarian Ramen
|$15.45
Creamy Soy Bean based broth with Japanese Curry flavor. Marinated and slow cooked Organic Tofu Chashu, Corn, Green Onion and a slice of Tomato.
|Curry Pork Ramen
|$14.95
Creamy Soy Bean based broth with Japanese Curry flavor. Pork Belly Chashu, Corn, Green Onion, a slice of Tomato and Naruto (Fish Cake).