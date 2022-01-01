Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried rice in Hillcrest

Hillcrest restaurants
Hillcrest restaurants that serve fried rice

RB Sushi image

 

RB Sushi - Hillcrest

3955 5th Ave. #100, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Fried Rice$12.95
Beef Fried Rice$12.95
Chicken Fried Rice Entree$9.95
More about RB Sushi - Hillcrest
Item pic

 

Trust Restaurant

3752 Park Blvd, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Rice$18.00
sunny side egg, korean beef, bok choy, furikake, chopped herbs
More about Trust Restaurant
Item pic

 

Tajima Ramen-Hillcrest

3739 6th Ave, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Vegetarian Fried Rice$9.00
Grilled Tofu, Rice, Egg, Mixed Veggies, Bean Sprouts, Napa Cabbage, Carrots, Shiitake Mushrooms, Chives, Sesame Seeds, grilled Baby Bok Chow, and Fried Chili Oil on the side.
Carnitas Fried Rice$11.00
Housemade Carnitas, Egg, Mixed Veggies, Radish, Cilantro, Lime, Dried Oregano, Grilled Baby Bok Choy, and Fried Chili Oil on the side.
Pork Chashu Fried Rice$11.00
Pork Chashu, Rice, Egg, Mixed Veggies, Sesame Seeds, and grilled Baby Bok Choy with Fried Chili Oil on the side.
More about Tajima Ramen-Hillcrest

