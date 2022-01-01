Fried rice in Hillcrest
Hillcrest restaurants that serve fried rice
More about RB Sushi - Hillcrest
RB Sushi - Hillcrest
3955 5th Ave. #100, San Diego
|Shrimp Fried Rice
|$12.95
|Beef Fried Rice
|$12.95
|Chicken Fried Rice Entree
|$9.95
More about Trust Restaurant
Trust Restaurant
3752 Park Blvd, San Diego
|Fried Rice
|$18.00
sunny side egg, korean beef, bok choy, furikake, chopped herbs
More about Tajima Ramen-Hillcrest
Tajima Ramen-Hillcrest
3739 6th Ave, San Diego
|Vegetarian Fried Rice
|$9.00
Grilled Tofu, Rice, Egg, Mixed Veggies, Bean Sprouts, Napa Cabbage, Carrots, Shiitake Mushrooms, Chives, Sesame Seeds, grilled Baby Bok Chow, and Fried Chili Oil on the side.
|Carnitas Fried Rice
|$11.00
Housemade Carnitas, Egg, Mixed Veggies, Radish, Cilantro, Lime, Dried Oregano, Grilled Baby Bok Choy, and Fried Chili Oil on the side.
|Pork Chashu Fried Rice
|$11.00
Pork Chashu, Rice, Egg, Mixed Veggies, Sesame Seeds, and grilled Baby Bok Choy with Fried Chili Oil on the side.