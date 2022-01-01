Pretzels in Hillcrest

Hillcrest Brewing Company image

PIZZA • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Hillcrest Brewing Company

1458 University Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.2 (1276 reviews)
Takeout
HBC Pretzel (House Made)$7.75
More about Hillcrest Brewing Company
Pretzel Roll image

COOKIES • CUPCAKES • CAKES

Starry Lane Bakery

3925 Fourth Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (428 reviews)
Takeout
Pretzel Roll$3.00
They said it couldn't be done. A gluten free pretzel bread? Crazy! But we did it! These pretzel rolls are hands down our most popular bread. Great for a traditional sandwich, or paired with a sharp cheddar cheese (if you eat dairy), but for a real treat try slicing it and using it as a burger bun. We promise you won't go back to plain old hamburger rolls again.
More about Starry Lane Bakery

