Street tacos in Hillcrest

Jackfruit Carnitas (Vegan) Street Taco image

 

Cocina Calavera

3923 Fourth Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (93 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Jackfruit Carnitas (Vegan) Street Taco$5.25
Corn street tortilla, tomatillo-avocado purée, vegan jackfruit carnitas, hemp hearts, cilantro, red onion, habanero pickled pineapple. Served with lime wedge.
Portobello & Poblano (Vegan) Street Taco$5.25
Corn street tortilla, grilled portobello mushrooms and poblano peppers, cilantro, red onion, vegan Ají cashew crema. Served with lime wedge.
Grilled Steak & Poblano Street Taco$5.25
Corn street tortilla, grilled steak and poblano peppers, cilantro, red onion, Ají crema. Served with lime wedge.
More about Cocina Calavera
Baja Betty's image

SEAFOOD • GRILL

Baja Betty's

1421 University Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (171 reviews)
Takeout
Street Tacos$11.25
3 mini tacos | your choices of grilled carne asada, roasted carnitas, chicken adobado with onions and cilantro or battered fish with cabbage, salsa fresca and baja sauce
More about Baja Betty's

