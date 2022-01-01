Street tacos in Hillcrest
Cocina Calavera
3923 Fourth Ave, San Diego
|Jackfruit Carnitas (Vegan) Street Taco
|$5.25
Corn street tortilla, tomatillo-avocado purée, vegan jackfruit carnitas, hemp hearts, cilantro, red onion, habanero pickled pineapple. Served with lime wedge.
|Portobello & Poblano (Vegan) Street Taco
|$5.25
Corn street tortilla, grilled portobello mushrooms and poblano peppers, cilantro, red onion, vegan Ají cashew crema. Served with lime wedge.
|Grilled Steak & Poblano Street Taco
|$5.25
Corn street tortilla, grilled steak and poblano peppers, cilantro, red onion, Ají crema. Served with lime wedge.