Tacos in Hillcrest
Hillcrest restaurants that serve tacos
Cocina Calavera
3923 Fourth Ave, San Diego
|Jackfruit Carnitas (Vegan) Street Taco
|$5.25
Corn street tortilla, tomatillo-avocado purée, vegan jackfruit carnitas, hemp hearts, cilantro, red onion, habanero pickled pineapple. Served with lime wedge.
|Portobello & Poblano (Vegan) Street Taco
|$5.25
Corn street tortilla, grilled portobello mushrooms and poblano peppers, cilantro, red onion, vegan Ají cashew crema. Served with lime wedge.
|Cassava Flour Taco Plate (x2)
|$19.00
SEAFOOD • GRILL
Baja Betty's
1421 University Ave, San Diego
|Street Tacos
|$11.25
3 mini tacos | your choices of grilled carne asada, roasted carnitas, chicken adobado with onions and cilantro or battered fish with cabbage, salsa fresca and baja sauce
|Baja Fish (2) Tacos Plate
|$15.50
two beer battered cod on corn tortillas with cabbage, salsa fresca and our baja sauce