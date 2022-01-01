Kearny Mesa restaurants you'll love

Kearny Mesa restaurants
Kearny Mesa's top cuisines

American
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Hummus
Mediterranean
Thai
Indian
Ramen
Chicken
Korean
Middle Eastern
Must-try Kearny Mesa restaurants

Crab Hut Convoy image

PASTA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Crab Hut Convoy

4646 Convoy St, San Diego

Avg 4.1 (2234 reviews)
Head-On Shrimp$18.85
(per lb)
Seafood Bucket$105.75
King crab leg, snow crab cluster, shrimp, crawfish, mussels, clams, corn on the cob, potatoes and sausages, mixed with a sauce of your choice. (2 people)
Steamed Rice$3.50
Steamed jasmine rice bowl
O’Brien’s Pub image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

O’Brien’s Pub

4646 Convoy St, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (626 reviews)
CheeseBurger$12.00
Atrichoke Crispy Chx Salad$15.00
Chipotle Chx$13.00
Sombrero Mexican Food image

FRENCH FRIES

Sombrero Mexican Food

7740 Copley Park Place, San Diego

Avg 4.3 (967 reviews)
Beef Taco$4.69
Served crispy with shredded beef, lettuce, cheese and taco sauce
Deluxe Breakfast Burrito$7.69
Choice of protein, egg, potato and cheese
One Item Combo$10.49
Choice of entrée, two sides and drink
Nishiki Ramen-Kearny Mesa image

RAMEN • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Nishiki Ramen-Kearny Mesa

8055 Armour St, San Diego

Avg 4.2 (5334 reviews)
Akuma$14.95
Spicy Tonkotsu Ramen with Homemade Hot Sauce made from Roasted Garlic, Demon Spice and Miso. Tonkotsu broth, Pork Belly Chashu, Corn, Green Onion, Ginger, Shredded Red Pepper and Naruto (Fish Cake).
Chicken Karaage$8.95
Homemade Traditional Japanese Fried Chicken
Miso Ramen$13.45
Hokkaido Style Miso Ramen. Miso broth, Pork Belly Chashu, Corn, Green Onion, and Naruto (Fish Cake).
Koon Thai kitchen image

 

Koon Thai kitchen

3860 Convoy St, San Diego

Avg 4.7 (3526 reviews)
Yellow Curry$11.00
Yellow curry paste with potato, carrot, onion and green onion in coconut milk
Panang Curry$11.00
Pa-Nang curry paste in rich coconut milk with steamed broccoli and carrot with touch of peanut
Green Curry$11.00
Green curry paste with bamboo shoots, Thai eggplants, basil, lime leaves and red bell pepper in coconut milk
Tajima Mercury image

 

Tajima Mercury

4411 Mercury St, San Diego

No reviews yet
Spicy Sesame Ramen$12.50
Spicy Tonkotsu, Chicken and Pork broth, mixed with special Sesame Paste, Egg Noodles, Ground Pork, ½ Ramen Egg, Bean Sprouts, Fried Garlic Chips, Baby Bok Choy, Green Onions, and Sesame Seeds.
Garlic Edamame$4.50
Boiled soy beans cooked with garlic and butter
Carnitas Ramen$12.50
Spicy tonkotsu chicken and pork broth, egg noodles, housemade carnitas, ½ ramen egg, radish, cilantro, diced onion, lime, and dried oregano
Rakiraki Ramen & Tsukemen image

 

Rakiraki Ramen & Tsukemen

4646 CONVOY ST #102, SAN DIEGO

No reviews yet
Spicy Miso Tonkotsu$15.95
Miso (fermented soy bean inoculated with koji) base blended into our original tonkotsu broth, accented with our special akadama (3-spice) ball. Served with scallions, wakame seaweed, sautéed beansprouts, cured bamboo shoots, crispy garlic chips, roasted goma seeds, and ajitsuke egg
Miso Tonkotsu Ramen$14.95
Rikimaru fermented soybean paste blended into our original tonkotsu broth, served with scallions, wakame seaweed, sautéed beansprouts, cured bamboo shoots, crispy garlic chips, roasted goma seeds, and ajitsuke egg
Vegetarian Ramen$15.95
Mixed vegetables, miso base broth. Topped with scallions, wakame seaweed, cured bamboo, blanched cabbage, konbu marinated tofu cutlets, salted corn and roasted goma seeds
The Yasai image

 

The Yasai

4646 Convoy St, San Diego

No reviews yet
Believer Roll$19.00
Vegan Spyder Roll$18.00
Stressed Out Roll$21.00
RakiRaki image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE • RAMEN • NOODLES

RakiRaki

4646 Convoy St, San Diego

Avg 4.2 (7274 reviews)
Kaiseki Yakizakana Bento$28.00
Marinated chicken chopped, dredged in potato starch and fried, served with scallions, chili mayo, and ponzu.
Steamed Edamame$4.95
Steamed edamame tossed in garlic shoyu.
Rikimaru Miso$13.95
Rikimaru fermented soybean paste blended into our original tonkotsu broth. Topped with scallions, ankake beansprouts, cured bamboo shoots, crispy garlic chips, roasted sesame, and an ajitsuke egg
Tahini image

 

Tahini

9119 Clairemont Mesa Blvd, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (3527 reviews)
Rice Bowl$9.00
A bowl of our Yellow Basmati Rice topped with your choice of Protein, Sauces, and Add-Ons.
Pita Sandwich$8.00
House baked Pita stuffed with your choice of Protein, Add-Ons, and House-Made Sauces.
Hummus Bowl$6.00
Made from scratch with fresh chickpeas - no cans, 'nuff said. Finished with olive oil and paprika. Served with our house baked Pita and pickled turnips.
Cross Street image

 

Cross Street

4403 Convoy St., San Diego

No reviews yet
Hot Chick Chicken Sandwich$11.99
Our take on the 'Nashville' style chicken sandwich! If you can handle spice, we highly recommend this! It's our most popular and sells out on a daily!
Classy As Cluck Chicken Sandwich$11.99
Classic fried chicken sandwich with garlic herb mayo, cheese, pickles, & lettuce on a brioche bun
Wings (10PCS)$19.99
Bullpen Bar and Grill San Diego image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Bullpen Bar and Grill San Diego

8199 clairemont mesa blvd, san diego

Avg 4 (574 reviews)
The Club Sandwich$11.50
Turkey, bacon, and Swiss cheese on toasted sourdough bread with mayonnaise, lettuce and tomato.
Grilled Cheese Sandwich$8.75
Melted American cheese on grilled sourdough.
French Dip Sandwich$11.75
Sliced rib-eye steak with melted Swiss cheese and mayo served on a baguette with a side of au jus sauce
Harmony Cuisine 2B1 image

SUSHI • TAPAS

Harmony Cuisine 2B1

3904 Convoy St. #117, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (21 reviews)
Victor$20.00
Tuna, Albacore, Cilantro Aioli, Sliced Jalapeno,
Shallot, Cucumber
Main pic

RAMEN • NOODLES

Ajisen Ramen

7398 Clairemont Mesa Blvd, San Diego

Avg 4.7 (1119 reviews)
Restaurant banner

 

Village Indian Cuisine

9187 Clairemont mesa blvd 2, San Diego

No reviews yet
Plain Naan$4.00
Lamb Samosa$6.00
Curry
