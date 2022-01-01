Kearny Mesa restaurants you'll love
Kearny Mesa's top cuisines
Must-try Kearny Mesa restaurants
More about Crab Hut Convoy
PASTA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Crab Hut Convoy
4646 Convoy St, San Diego
|Popular items
|Head-On Shrimp
|$18.85
(per lb)
|Seafood Bucket
|$105.75
King crab leg, snow crab cluster, shrimp, crawfish, mussels, clams, corn on the cob, potatoes and sausages, mixed with a sauce of your choice. (2 people)
|Steamed Rice
|$3.50
Steamed jasmine rice bowl
More about O’Brien’s Pub
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
O’Brien’s Pub
4646 Convoy St, San Diego
|Popular items
|CheeseBurger
|$12.00
|Atrichoke Crispy Chx Salad
|$15.00
|Chipotle Chx
|$13.00
More about Sombrero Mexican Food
FRENCH FRIES
Sombrero Mexican Food
7740 Copley Park Place, San Diego
|Popular items
|Beef Taco
|$4.69
Served crispy with shredded beef, lettuce, cheese and taco sauce
|Deluxe Breakfast Burrito
|$7.69
Choice of protein, egg, potato and cheese
|One Item Combo
|$10.49
Choice of entrée, two sides and drink
More about Nishiki Ramen-Kearny Mesa
RAMEN • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
Nishiki Ramen-Kearny Mesa
8055 Armour St, San Diego
|Popular items
|Akuma
|$14.95
Spicy Tonkotsu Ramen with Homemade Hot Sauce made from Roasted Garlic, Demon Spice and Miso. Tonkotsu broth, Pork Belly Chashu, Corn, Green Onion, Ginger, Shredded Red Pepper and Naruto (Fish Cake).
|Chicken Karaage
|$8.95
Homemade Traditional Japanese Fried Chicken
|Miso Ramen
|$13.45
Hokkaido Style Miso Ramen. Miso broth, Pork Belly Chashu, Corn, Green Onion, and Naruto (Fish Cake).
More about Koon Thai kitchen
Koon Thai kitchen
3860 Convoy St, San Diego
|Popular items
|Yellow Curry
|$11.00
Yellow curry paste with potato, carrot, onion and green onion in coconut milk
|Panang Curry
|$11.00
Pa-Nang curry paste in rich coconut milk with steamed broccoli and carrot with touch of peanut
|Green Curry
|$11.00
Green curry paste with bamboo shoots, Thai eggplants, basil, lime leaves and red bell pepper in coconut milk
More about Tajima Mercury
Tajima Mercury
4411 Mercury St, San Diego
|Popular items
|Spicy Sesame Ramen
|$12.50
Spicy Tonkotsu, Chicken and Pork broth, mixed with special Sesame Paste, Egg Noodles, Ground Pork, ½ Ramen Egg, Bean Sprouts, Fried Garlic Chips, Baby Bok Choy, Green Onions, and Sesame Seeds.
|Garlic Edamame
|$4.50
Boiled soy beans cooked with garlic and butter
|Carnitas Ramen
|$12.50
Spicy tonkotsu chicken and pork broth, egg noodles, housemade carnitas, ½ ramen egg, radish, cilantro, diced onion, lime, and dried oregano
More about Rakiraki Ramen & Tsukemen
Rakiraki Ramen & Tsukemen
4646 CONVOY ST #102, SAN DIEGO
|Popular items
|Spicy Miso Tonkotsu
|$15.95
Miso (fermented soy bean inoculated with koji) base blended into our original tonkotsu broth, accented with our special akadama (3-spice) ball. Served with scallions, wakame seaweed, sautéed beansprouts, cured bamboo shoots, crispy garlic chips, roasted goma seeds, and ajitsuke egg
|Miso Tonkotsu Ramen
|$14.95
Rikimaru fermented soybean paste blended into our original tonkotsu broth, served with scallions, wakame seaweed, sautéed beansprouts, cured bamboo shoots, crispy garlic chips, roasted goma seeds, and ajitsuke egg
|Vegetarian Ramen
|$15.95
Mixed vegetables, miso base broth. Topped with scallions, wakame seaweed, cured bamboo, blanched cabbage, konbu marinated tofu cutlets, salted corn and roasted goma seeds
More about The Yasai
The Yasai
4646 Convoy St, San Diego
|Popular items
|Believer Roll
|$19.00
|Vegan Spyder Roll
|$18.00
|Stressed Out Roll
|$21.00
More about RakiRaki
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE • RAMEN • NOODLES
RakiRaki
4646 Convoy St, San Diego
|Popular items
|Kaiseki Yakizakana Bento
|$28.00
Marinated chicken chopped, dredged in potato starch and fried, served with scallions, chili mayo, and ponzu.
|Steamed Edamame
|$4.95
Steamed edamame tossed in garlic shoyu.
|Rikimaru Miso
|$13.95
Rikimaru fermented soybean paste blended into our original tonkotsu broth. Topped with scallions, ankake beansprouts, cured bamboo shoots, crispy garlic chips, roasted sesame, and an ajitsuke egg
More about Tahini
Tahini
9119 Clairemont Mesa Blvd, San Diego
|Popular items
|Rice Bowl
|$9.00
A bowl of our Yellow Basmati Rice topped with your choice of Protein, Sauces, and Add-Ons.
|Pita Sandwich
|$8.00
House baked Pita stuffed with your choice of Protein, Add-Ons, and House-Made Sauces.
|Hummus Bowl
|$6.00
Made from scratch with fresh chickpeas - no cans, 'nuff said. Finished with olive oil and paprika. Served with our house baked Pita and pickled turnips.
More about Sombrero Mexican Food
Sombrero Mexican Food
12090 Scripps Summit Drive,, San Diego
|Popular items
|Nachos Supreme-Full
|$12.99
choice of meat, cheese, beans, guacamole, sour cream
|Carne Asada Fries-Full
|$10.99
choice of meat, topped with cheese
|Healthy Chicken Bowl
|$8.90
Shredded chicken, whole beans, rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, side of chips
More about Cross Street
Cross Street
4403 Convoy St., San Diego
|Popular items
|Hot Chick Chicken Sandwich
|$11.99
Our take on the 'Nashville' style chicken sandwich! If you can handle spice, we highly recommend this! It's our most popular and sells out on a daily!
|Classy As Cluck Chicken Sandwich
|$11.99
Classic fried chicken sandwich with garlic herb mayo, cheese, pickles, & lettuce on a brioche bun
|Wings (10PCS)
|$19.99
More about Bullpen Bar and Grill San Diego
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Bullpen Bar and Grill San Diego
8199 clairemont mesa blvd, san diego
|Popular items
|The Club Sandwich
|$11.50
Turkey, bacon, and Swiss cheese on toasted sourdough bread with mayonnaise, lettuce and tomato.
|Grilled Cheese Sandwich
|$8.75
Melted American cheese on grilled sourdough.
|French Dip Sandwich
|$11.75
Sliced rib-eye steak with melted Swiss cheese and mayo served on a baguette with a side of au jus sauce
More about Harmony Cuisine 2B1
SUSHI • TAPAS
Harmony Cuisine 2B1
3904 Convoy St. #117, San Diego
|Popular items
|Victor
|$20.00
Tuna, Albacore, Cilantro Aioli, Sliced Jalapeno,
Shallot, Cucumber