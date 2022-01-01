Kearny Mesa American restaurants you'll love

O’Brien’s Pub image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

O’Brien’s Pub

4646 Convoy St, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (626 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
CheeseBurger$12.00
Atrichoke Crispy Chx Salad$15.00
Chipotle Chx$13.00
More about O’Brien’s Pub
Bullpen Bar and Grill San Diego image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Bullpen Bar and Grill San Diego

8199 clairemont mesa blvd, san diego

Avg 4 (574 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
The Club Sandwich$11.50
Turkey, bacon, and Swiss cheese on toasted sourdough bread with mayonnaise, lettuce and tomato.
Grilled Cheese Sandwich$8.75
Melted American cheese on grilled sourdough.
French Dip Sandwich$11.75
Sliced rib-eye steak with melted Swiss cheese and mayo served on a baguette with a side of au jus sauce
More about Bullpen Bar and Grill San Diego

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Kearny Mesa

Gyoza

Karaage

Curry

Nachos

Tostadas

Quesadillas

Tacos

Burritos

