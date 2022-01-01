Kearny Mesa American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Kearny Mesa
More about O’Brien’s Pub
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
O’Brien’s Pub
4646 Convoy St, San Diego
|Popular items
|CheeseBurger
|$12.00
|Atrichoke Crispy Chx Salad
|$15.00
|Chipotle Chx
|$13.00
More about Bullpen Bar and Grill San Diego
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Bullpen Bar and Grill San Diego
8199 clairemont mesa blvd, san diego
|Popular items
|The Club Sandwich
|$11.50
Turkey, bacon, and Swiss cheese on toasted sourdough bread with mayonnaise, lettuce and tomato.
|Grilled Cheese Sandwich
|$8.75
Melted American cheese on grilled sourdough.
|French Dip Sandwich
|$11.75
Sliced rib-eye steak with melted Swiss cheese and mayo served on a baguette with a side of au jus sauce