Kearny Mesa bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Kearny Mesa
More about O’Brien’s Pub
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
O’Brien’s Pub
4646 Convoy St, San Diego
|Popular items
|CheeseBurger
|$12.00
|Atrichoke Crispy Chx Salad
|$15.00
|Chipotle Chx
|$13.00
More about Cross Street
Cross Street
4403 Convoy St., San Diego
|Popular items
|Hot Chick Chicken Sandwich
|$11.99
Our take on the 'Nashville' style chicken sandwich! If you can handle spice, we highly recommend this! It's our most popular and sells out on a daily!
|Classy As Cluck Chicken Sandwich
|$11.99
Classic fried chicken sandwich with garlic herb mayo, cheese, pickles, & lettuce on a brioche bun
|Wings (10PCS)
|$19.99
More about Bullpen Bar and Grill San Diego
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Bullpen Bar and Grill San Diego
8199 clairemont mesa blvd, san diego
|Popular items
|The Club Sandwich
|$11.50
Turkey, bacon, and Swiss cheese on toasted sourdough bread with mayonnaise, lettuce and tomato.
|Grilled Cheese Sandwich
|$8.75
Melted American cheese on grilled sourdough.
|French Dip Sandwich
|$11.75
Sliced rib-eye steak with melted Swiss cheese and mayo served on a baguette with a side of au jus sauce