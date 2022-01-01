Kearny Mesa ramen spots you'll love

Must-try ramen spots in Kearny Mesa

Nishiki Ramen-Kearny Mesa image

RAMEN • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Nishiki Ramen-Kearny Mesa

8055 Armour St, San Diego

Avg 4.2 (5334 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Akuma$14.95
Spicy Tonkotsu Ramen with Homemade Hot Sauce made from Roasted Garlic, Demon Spice and Miso. Tonkotsu broth, Pork Belly Chashu, Corn, Green Onion, Ginger, Shredded Red Pepper and Naruto (Fish Cake).
Chicken Karaage$8.95
Homemade Traditional Japanese Fried Chicken
Miso Ramen$13.45
Hokkaido Style Miso Ramen. Miso broth, Pork Belly Chashu, Corn, Green Onion, and Naruto (Fish Cake).
More about Nishiki Ramen-Kearny Mesa
Tajima Mercury image

 

Tajima Mercury

4411 Mercury St, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Spicy Sesame Ramen$12.50
Spicy Tonkotsu, Chicken and Pork broth, mixed with special Sesame Paste, Egg Noodles, Ground Pork, ½ Ramen Egg, Bean Sprouts, Fried Garlic Chips, Baby Bok Choy, Green Onions, and Sesame Seeds.
Garlic Edamame$4.50
Boiled soy beans cooked with garlic and butter
Carnitas Ramen$12.50
Spicy tonkotsu chicken and pork broth, egg noodles, housemade carnitas, ½ ramen egg, radish, cilantro, diced onion, lime, and dried oregano
More about Tajima Mercury
Rakiraki Ramen & Tsukemen image

 

Rakiraki Ramen & Tsukemen

4646 CONVOY ST #102, SAN DIEGO

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Spicy Miso Tonkotsu$15.95
Miso (fermented soy bean inoculated with koji) base blended into our original tonkotsu broth, accented with our special akadama (3-spice) ball. Served with scallions, wakame seaweed, sautéed beansprouts, cured bamboo shoots, crispy garlic chips, roasted goma seeds, and ajitsuke egg
Miso Tonkotsu Ramen$14.95
Rikimaru fermented soybean paste blended into our original tonkotsu broth, served with scallions, wakame seaweed, sautéed beansprouts, cured bamboo shoots, crispy garlic chips, roasted goma seeds, and ajitsuke egg
Vegetarian Ramen$15.95
Mixed vegetables, miso base broth. Topped with scallions, wakame seaweed, cured bamboo, blanched cabbage, konbu marinated tofu cutlets, salted corn and roasted goma seeds
More about Rakiraki Ramen & Tsukemen
RakiRaki image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE • RAMEN • NOODLES

RakiRaki

4646 Convoy St, San Diego

Avg 4.2 (7274 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Kaiseki Yakizakana Bento$28.00
Marinated chicken chopped, dredged in potato starch and fried, served with scallions, chili mayo, and ponzu.
Steamed Edamame$4.95
Steamed edamame tossed in garlic shoyu.
Rikimaru Miso$13.95
Rikimaru fermented soybean paste blended into our original tonkotsu broth. Topped with scallions, ankake beansprouts, cured bamboo shoots, crispy garlic chips, roasted sesame, and an ajitsuke egg
More about RakiRaki
Main pic

RAMEN • NOODLES

Ajisen Ramen

7398 Clairemont Mesa Blvd, San Diego

Avg 4.7 (1119 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Ajisen Ramen

