Kearny Mesa ramen spots you'll love

RAMEN • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
Nishiki Ramen-Kearny Mesa
8055 Armour St, San Diego
|Popular items
|Akuma
|$14.95
Spicy Tonkotsu Ramen with Homemade Hot Sauce made from Roasted Garlic, Demon Spice and Miso. Tonkotsu broth, Pork Belly Chashu, Corn, Green Onion, Ginger, Shredded Red Pepper and Naruto (Fish Cake).
|Chicken Karaage
|$8.95
Homemade Traditional Japanese Fried Chicken
|Miso Ramen
|$13.45
Hokkaido Style Miso Ramen. Miso broth, Pork Belly Chashu, Corn, Green Onion, and Naruto (Fish Cake).
Tajima Mercury
4411 Mercury St, San Diego
|Popular items
|Spicy Sesame Ramen
|$12.50
Spicy Tonkotsu, Chicken and Pork broth, mixed with special Sesame Paste, Egg Noodles, Ground Pork, ½ Ramen Egg, Bean Sprouts, Fried Garlic Chips, Baby Bok Choy, Green Onions, and Sesame Seeds.
|Garlic Edamame
|$4.50
Boiled soy beans cooked with garlic and butter
|Carnitas Ramen
|$12.50
Spicy tonkotsu chicken and pork broth, egg noodles, housemade carnitas, ½ ramen egg, radish, cilantro, diced onion, lime, and dried oregano
Rakiraki Ramen & Tsukemen
4646 CONVOY ST #102, SAN DIEGO
|Popular items
|Spicy Miso Tonkotsu
|$15.95
Miso (fermented soy bean inoculated with koji) base blended into our original tonkotsu broth, accented with our special akadama (3-spice) ball. Served with scallions, wakame seaweed, sautéed beansprouts, cured bamboo shoots, crispy garlic chips, roasted goma seeds, and ajitsuke egg
|Miso Tonkotsu Ramen
|$14.95
Rikimaru fermented soybean paste blended into our original tonkotsu broth, served with scallions, wakame seaweed, sautéed beansprouts, cured bamboo shoots, crispy garlic chips, roasted goma seeds, and ajitsuke egg
|Vegetarian Ramen
|$15.95
Mixed vegetables, miso base broth. Topped with scallions, wakame seaweed, cured bamboo, blanched cabbage, konbu marinated tofu cutlets, salted corn and roasted goma seeds
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE • RAMEN • NOODLES
RakiRaki
4646 Convoy St, San Diego
|Popular items
|Kaiseki Yakizakana Bento
|$28.00
Marinated chicken chopped, dredged in potato starch and fried, served with scallions, chili mayo, and ponzu.
|Steamed Edamame
|$4.95
Steamed edamame tossed in garlic shoyu.
|Rikimaru Miso
|$13.95
Rikimaru fermented soybean paste blended into our original tonkotsu broth. Topped with scallions, ankake beansprouts, cured bamboo shoots, crispy garlic chips, roasted sesame, and an ajitsuke egg