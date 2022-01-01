Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Kearny Mesa

Go
Kearny Mesa restaurants
Toast

Kearny Mesa restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Hot Chick Chicken Sandwich image

 

Cross Street

4403 Convoy St., San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Hot Chick Chicken Sandwich$12.50
Our take on the 'Nashville' style chicken sandwich! If you can handle spice, we highly recommend this! It's our most popular and sells out on a daily!
Early Bird Chicken Sandwich$13.99
Our take on the 'Nashville' style chicken sandwich! If you can handle spice, we highly recommend this! It's our most popular and sells out on a daily!
Classy As Cluck Chicken Sandwich$12.50
Classic fried chicken sandwich with garlic herb mayo, cheese, pickles, & lettuce on a brioche bun
More about Cross Street
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Bullpen Bar and Grill San Diego

8199 clairemont mesa blvd, san diego

Avg 4 (574 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Teriyaki Chicken Sandwich$11.25
Grilled chicken breast topped with Swiss cheese, pineapple chunks, mayonnaise, and teriyaki sauce served on a gourmet bun.
Cajun Chicken Sandwich$11.25
Grilled chicken breast with Cajun seasoning, topped with American cheese, mayonnaise, and served on a gourmet bun.
More about Bullpen Bar and Grill San Diego

