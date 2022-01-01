Chicken sandwiches in Kearny Mesa
Kearny Mesa restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
Cross Street
4403 Convoy St., San Diego
|Hot Chick Chicken Sandwich
|$12.50
Our take on the 'Nashville' style chicken sandwich! If you can handle spice, we highly recommend this! It's our most popular and sells out on a daily!
|Early Bird Chicken Sandwich
|$13.99
|Classy As Cluck Chicken Sandwich
|$12.50
Classic fried chicken sandwich with garlic herb mayo, cheese, pickles, & lettuce on a brioche bun
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Bullpen Bar and Grill San Diego
8199 clairemont mesa blvd, san diego
|Teriyaki Chicken Sandwich
|$11.25
Grilled chicken breast topped with Swiss cheese, pineapple chunks, mayonnaise, and teriyaki sauce served on a gourmet bun.
|Cajun Chicken Sandwich
|$11.25
Grilled chicken breast with Cajun seasoning, topped with American cheese, mayonnaise, and served on a gourmet bun.