Curry in Kearny Mesa

Kearny Mesa restaurants that serve curry

Yellow Curry image

 

Koon Thai kitchen

3860 Convoy St, San Diego

Avg 4.7 (3526 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Yellow Curry$11.00
Yellow curry paste with potato, carrot, onion and green onion in coconut milk
Panang Curry$11.00
Pa-Nang curry paste in rich coconut milk with steamed broccoli and carrot with touch of peanut
Green Curry$11.00
Green curry paste with bamboo shoots, Thai eggplants, basil, lime leaves and red bell pepper in coconut milk
More about Koon Thai kitchen
Curry Ramen image

 

Rakiraki Ramen & Tsukemen

4646 CONVOY ST #102, SAN DIEGO

No reviews yet
Takeout
Curry Ramen$15.95
Tonkotsu broth emerged with our personal Setagaya 27 Curry. Topped with blanched cabbage, scallions, salted corn, crispy garlic chips, roasted goma seeds and ajitsuke egg
More about Rakiraki Ramen & Tsukemen
Restaurant banner

 

Village Indian Cuisine

9187 Clairemont mesa blvd 2, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Curry
More about Village Indian Cuisine

