Curry in Kearny Mesa

Koon Thai kitchen
3860 Convoy St, San Diego
|Yellow Curry
|$11.00
Yellow curry paste with potato, carrot, onion and green onion in coconut milk
|Panang Curry
|$11.00
Pa-Nang curry paste in rich coconut milk with steamed broccoli and carrot with touch of peanut
|Green Curry
|$11.00
Green curry paste with bamboo shoots, Thai eggplants, basil, lime leaves and red bell pepper in coconut milk
Rakiraki Ramen & Tsukemen
4646 CONVOY ST #102, SAN DIEGO
|Curry Ramen
|$15.95
Tonkotsu broth emerged with our personal Setagaya 27 Curry. Topped with blanched cabbage, scallions, salted corn, crispy garlic chips, roasted goma seeds and ajitsuke egg