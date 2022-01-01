Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried rice in Kearny Mesa

Kearny Mesa restaurants
Toast

Kearny Mesa restaurants that serve fried rice

Koon Thai kitchen image

 

Koon Thai Kitchen

3860 Convoy St, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Thai Fried Rice$11.00
Jasmine rice stir-fried with garlic, egg, Chinese broccoli, tomato, onion and cucumber
Spicy Fried Rice$11.00
Jasmine rice stir-fried with onions, garlic, egg, fresh chili, baby corn, green bean, bell peppers and basil
Pineapple Fried Rice$16.50
Stir-fried steamed jasmine rice with pineapple chunks, chicken, shrimp, cashew nut, egg, raisin, green pea, and scallion
More about Koon Thai Kitchen
Banner pic

 

Tajima Izakaya-Mercury

4411 Mercury St, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Karaage$6.50
Seasoned deep fried chicken with mayo on the side
Vegan Ramen$13.50
Original Vegetable Soy-based Broth, Spinach Noodles, Deep Fried Tofu, Shiitake Mushrooms, Baby Spinach, Corn, Baby Bok Chow, Roasted Cherry Tomatoes, and Sesame Seeds, topped with Truffle Oil
Spicy Sesame Ramen$13.50
Spicy Tonkotsu, Chicken and Pork broth, mixed with special Sesame Paste, Egg Noodles, Ground Pork, ½ Ramen Egg, Bean Sprouts, Fried Garlic Chips, Baby Bok Choy, Green Onions, and Sesame Seeds.
More about Tajima Izakaya-Mercury
Cross Street image

 

Cross Street Chicken and Beer

4403 Convoy St., San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Hot Chick Chicken Sandwich$12.50
Our take on the 'Nashville' style chicken sandwich! If you can handle spice, we highly recommend this! It's our most popular and sells out on a daily!
Classy As Cluck Chicken Sandwich$12.50
Classic fried chicken sandwich with garlic herb mayo, cheese, pickles, & lettuce on a brioche bun
Beer Battered Fries$7.00
More about Cross Street Chicken and Beer

