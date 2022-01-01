Fried rice in Kearny Mesa
Kearny Mesa restaurants that serve fried rice
Koon Thai Kitchen
3860 Convoy St, San Diego
|Thai Fried Rice
|$11.00
Jasmine rice stir-fried with garlic, egg, Chinese broccoli, tomato, onion and cucumber
|Spicy Fried Rice
|$11.00
Jasmine rice stir-fried with onions, garlic, egg, fresh chili, baby corn, green bean, bell peppers and basil
|Pineapple Fried Rice
|$16.50
Stir-fried steamed jasmine rice with pineapple chunks, chicken, shrimp, cashew nut, egg, raisin, green pea, and scallion
Tajima Izakaya-Mercury
4411 Mercury St, San Diego
|Karaage
|$6.50
Seasoned deep fried chicken with mayo on the side
|Vegan Ramen
|$13.50
Original Vegetable Soy-based Broth, Spinach Noodles, Deep Fried Tofu, Shiitake Mushrooms, Baby Spinach, Corn, Baby Bok Chow, Roasted Cherry Tomatoes, and Sesame Seeds, topped with Truffle Oil
|Spicy Sesame Ramen
|$13.50
Spicy Tonkotsu, Chicken and Pork broth, mixed with special Sesame Paste, Egg Noodles, Ground Pork, ½ Ramen Egg, Bean Sprouts, Fried Garlic Chips, Baby Bok Choy, Green Onions, and Sesame Seeds.
Cross Street Chicken and Beer
4403 Convoy St., San Diego
|Hot Chick Chicken Sandwich
|$12.50
Our take on the 'Nashville' style chicken sandwich! If you can handle spice, we highly recommend this! It's our most popular and sells out on a daily!
|Classy As Cluck Chicken Sandwich
|$12.50
Classic fried chicken sandwich with garlic herb mayo, cheese, pickles, & lettuce on a brioche bun
|Beer Battered Fries
|$7.00