Katsu in Kearny Mesa

Rakiraki Ramen & Tsukemen - Convoy #102
4646 Convoy Street, San Diego
|Chicken Katsu-Don
|$14.95
Donburi rice bowl with setagaya soboro (ground chicken), topped with a chicken cutlet and organic egg custard, and garnished with pepper threads.
|Chicken Katsu Curry
|$21.95
Chicken cutlet with setagaya kurobuta tonkatsu curry sauce over rice with sole-slaw, pickled radish and 12-spice tonkatsu dipping sauce.
Tajima Ramen House-Convoy
4681 Convoy St, San Diego
|Chicken Katsu Curry
|$12.00
Curry with breaded deep fried Chicken Cutlet.