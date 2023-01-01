Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Katsu in Kearny Mesa

Kearny Mesa restaurants
Kearny Mesa restaurants that serve katsu

Item pic

 

Rakiraki Ramen & Tsukemen - Convoy #102

4646 Convoy Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Katsu-Don$14.95
Donburi rice bowl with setagaya soboro (ground chicken), topped with a chicken cutlet and organic egg custard, and garnished with pepper threads.
Chicken Katsu Curry$21.95
Chicken cutlet with setagaya kurobuta tonkatsu curry sauce over rice with sole-slaw, pickled radish and 12-spice tonkatsu dipping sauce.
More about Rakiraki Ramen & Tsukemen - Convoy #102
Item pic

 

Tajima Ramen House-Convoy

4681 Convoy St, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Katsu Curry$12.00
Curry with breaded deep fried Chicken Cutlet.
More about Tajima Ramen House-Convoy
Item pic

RAMEN • NOODLES

Ajisen Ramen - San Diego

7398 Clairemont Mesa Blvd, San Diego

Avg 4.7 (1119 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
110) Lady A Pork Katsu Don 千层猪排饭$16.95
40) Lady A Pork Katsu Ramen 千层猪排拉面$17.95
More about Ajisen Ramen - San Diego

