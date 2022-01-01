Tacos in Kearny Mesa

Kearny Mesa restaurants that serve tacos

Sombrero Mexican Food image

FRENCH FRIES

Sombrero Mexican Food

7740 Copley Park Place, San Diego

Avg 4.3 (967 reviews)
Takeout
Carnitas Taco$4.89
Braised pork, guacamole and pico de gallo
4 Rolled Tacos$6.29
(4) Beef rolled tacos topped with lettuce, cheese and taco sauce
More about Sombrero Mexican Food
Beef Taco image

 

Sombrero Mexican Food

12090 Scripps Summit Drive,, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Beef Taco$4.69
Served crispy with shredded beef, lettuce, cheese and taco sauce
Chicken Taco$4.69
Served crispy with shredded chicken, lettuce, cheese and taco sauce
4 Rolled Tacos$6.29
(4) Beef rolled tacos topped with lettuce, cheese and taco sauce
More about Sombrero Mexican Food

